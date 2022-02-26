DuBOIS — To support efforts to help students experiencing homelessness, the DuBois Area School District has been awarded a $55,000 state grant, according to C.G. Johnson Elementary School Principal Edward Dombroski, who serves as district liaison for the homeless.
In 2021, there were almost 38,000 students in Pennsylvania identified as homeless in schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, and 1.5 million nationwide, Dombroski said at the board’s most recent work session.
A homeless person is one who lacks a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence, said Dombroski.
He said 72 students in the district are considered homeless, with 46 at the elementary level and 25 at the middle and high school levels.
“A lot of people hear (the word) homeless and that’s such a high number,” said Dombroski. “Actually, it’s a high number in this area, because we do a good job in this district at identifying our students, and there’s a whole network of people.
“A lot of the times we think, oh, they’re (homeless) living in a car or a tent, and sometimes that is true, but it can be a lot more than that — an event such as a house fire that forces the family to move to temporary shelter, homeless,” said Dombroski. Or, it can be “a parent that’s incarcerated and the students have to go with grandparents, considered homeless. It’s a broad definition. And what we do is, we try to identify those students, and we try to get them support, through our district to help those (students) out.”
Dombroski said the district has been commended by the regional coordinator over the last couple of years “because we as a district do such a good job identifying homeless students, compared to the districts around us.”
The $55,000 grant awarded to the district was based on the average number of students over the last two years, he said.
“We received a pretty good amount compared to the districts around us because we consistently identify those students,” said Dombroski. “And there’s better news. There’s another round of funding that is coming out. And those monies were just released.”
For some of the districts that receive the money, transportation is a big cost.
“If there’s a change in the student’s educational life, we try to make it seamless, where they can stay at their (current school). We don’t want to uproot them. They have enough trauma,” he said. “Part of that is providing transportation, so wherever they move to, we can keep them back at their school. And it is costly, but it’s also mandated. And a lot of districts just took this money, from this grant and they earmarked it towards transportation. We did that partly, but we wanted to think outside the box too and try to think of different ways that we could help our students that are struggling.”
Dombroski said the district included items such as clothing, vouchers for food, vouchers for bedding through Big Lots and hotel vouchers, if the family needed to stay in a hotel for a week or two.
“We really diversified those funds to try to hit a bunch of little niches to help those families,” he said.
Dombroski noted that the district has a partnership with a group called Unwritten, with Nancy Fassnacht as the contact person for the group.
“It’s a group of churches that are here in town, along with Salvation Army, the DuBois Food Pantry, several churches, Agape, Haven House,” said Dombroski. “And this group would like to start to offer Saturday activities, such as fishing over here at Tannery Dam, sports activities at the park. And they’re asking if we can help with things like basic fishing rods or footballs, basketballs, things like that.”