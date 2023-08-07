DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District has announced the upcoming orientation and open house dates.
On Aug. 14, the DuBois Area High School will hold orientation from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Aug. 16, fifth grade orientation will start at 9 a.m. Wasson Elementary kindergarten orientation #1 will start at 9:30 a.m., while #2 will start at 10:30 a.m. Fifth grade orientation will start at 1 p.m.
On Aug. 17, Oklahoma Elementary School kindergarten orientation will start at 9:30 a.m., while C.G. Johnson Elementary kindergarten orientation will start at 1 p.m.
On Aug. 21, fifth and sixth grade open house will be held from 4:30–6 p.m. Elementary open house will be held from 4:30-6 p.m.
On Aug. 28, seventh and eighth grade open house will be held from 4:30–6 p.m.
On Sept. 6, the DuBois Area High School open house will be held from 4:30-6 p.m.