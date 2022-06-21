DuBOIS — The first DuBois Beavers esports game night was held last week and 36 students participated, according to DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Benton, at last Thursday’s board meeting, thanked all of the teachers and staff members who volunteered their time at the event which was held on June 15. They include: Nicole Hill, Dan Brocious, Todd Shindledecker, Dawna Vanderpool, Sarah Hoare, Jessica Duell and Linda Rankus.
The district’s gaming station was set up in the DuBois Area High School and there were also more than 30 board games available for children and their families.
“I attended with my family,” said Benton. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been to a esport event and it was really nice to see parents engaging with their children, and the kids were so excited. Some of them were playing and they had a controller in their hand and they were literally jumping up and down while they were playing the game. It went incredibly well. They profited $1,000 off the first event.”
The winners of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament were: Jacob Maze, first place; Brice Gump, second place; and Tyler Stevens, third place.
In April, the board approved a proposal to order the necessary equipment to proceed with establishing an esports program for students in the district.
Esports, also known as electronic sports, is a form of competition that is facilitated through computer gaming, according to information provided by the North American Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF). Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer online video game competitions. These competitions often incorporate live broadcasts with commentary and award prize money to competitors. Esports is also one of the fastest growing sports in the world.
Director Robert Wachob said he believes this will prove to have been a very good decision by the board to have started the esports program.
Benton also expressed appreciation to the many local sponsors of the event.
“It’s running under support from our community, as always. I’m very, very pleased with how it turned out. It was a very, very nice event, looking forward to many more, and a great start with a thousand dollar fundraiser,” said Benton.