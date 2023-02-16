DuBOIS — Wednesday, Feb. 15, was proclaimed as National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day and DuBois Area School District staff honored retired Pennsylvania State Police troopers who now serve as the district’s police.
“Each member of my team brings exceptional talent and a different tools set from their experience with the Pennsylvania State Police, but their most important job is being a continued role model for students while keeping the entire premises safe for all students and staff,” said DASD Director of School Safety and Officer in Charge of the School Police Janice Bart. “In today’s unfortunate culture, armed school police officers are needed. I want to thank all the constant support we receive from the courts, the District Attorney’s office, the Pennsylvania State Police, DuBois City Police, Sandy Township Police and Reynoldsville Borough Police. We also make many referrals to outside self-help agencies when students are in need, in crisis, or have special needs. School is the safest place to be, and we wish for each student to come and emerge themselves in education while feeling safe and confident. It takes a village and we are forever grateful.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Education accepts school resource officers, school police officers or security guards who meet specified requirements and criteria, said Bart. She said the district employs school police officers who received their training through the Pennsylvania State Police Academy graduating as state troopers who have served the commonwealth.
These officers are full-time law enforcement officers with sworn law enforcement authority, trained in school-based policing and crisis response and assigned to work in schools using community-oriented policing concepts.
“Our school police officers serve as important infrastructure in our schools. They provide a bridge between youth, law enforcement, and the community. I recognize and appreciate the important role these individuals play while adding to the safety of all our students and staff. We are so proud to have them as part of our team. I am also so proud of how our entire staff and students embrace and show appreciation of our school police officers today in a special celebration honoring them,” said DuBois Area Middle School Principal Jen Taylor.
“Law Enforcement Appreciation Day has existed since 2015, but to our knowledge, no one has ever declared a date to specifically honor SROs nationwide,” said NASRO executive director Mo Canady in a press release. “As the only national organization of SROs in the U.S., with more than 4,500 member SROs, it’s appropriate for us to establish a day for that purpose.”
DuBois Area School District Police complete NASRO training before being sworn in by Clearfield County Judges Paul Cherry and Fredric Ammerman, and Jefferson County Judge John Henry Foradora, said Bart.
NASRO chose Feb. 15 for National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day because it falls during the traditional academic year and is the birthdate of Archie Hodge, the only NASRO founding member who remains active in the organization. Hodge, of Jackson, Mississippi retired from law enforcement in 2006 after serving as an SRO for 22 years.
In a national proclamation on NASRO’s website, the organization cites that school officers build positive relationships with students while embracing a triad concept of school policing, serving in informal counseling, education and law enforcement roles to support the students and communities they serve. It also describes school officers as “valuable and essential members of the education community” who “deserve unwavering respect and support from the public in the pursuit of keeping schools and students safe.”