DuBOIS — The possibility of starting an Esports program in the DuBois Area School District was presented by Nicole Hill, director of Instructional Technology and Innovation, at last week's board work session.
Esports, also known as electronic sports, is a form of competition that is facilitated through computer gaming, according to information provided by the North American Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF). Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer online video game competitions. These competitions often incorporate live broadcasts with commentary and award prize money to competitors. Esports is also one of the fastest growing sports in the world.
Why Esports? Hill said it's common to hear that playing video games leads to violent behavior. Or, if children play too many video games, they will live in their parent's basement forever.
However, according to Josh Bound, founder of Video Game Clubs of America, "Video games are the perfect tool to make the socially awkward, socially active."
"How can we leverage what our students are already doing and build their social-emotional learning as well as their STEM/career skills?" said Hill. "Esports can give the students a sense of connection to their peers, teachers, and school."
Hill said the district wants to provide opportunities for all students to use Esports as a platform to develop STEAM-based skills and social-emotional such as communication, collaboration and problem-solving abilities needed to thrive in work and in life.
Social-emotional learning through gaming helps to:
- Promote relationship building through gameplay
- Encourages career readiness through teaching social skills
- Breaks down social stereotypes through the neutral platform of gaming
- Develops leadership qualities through community outreach programs
"Our kids are already gaming," said Hill. "If you ask students what they did over the weekend, many will tell you that they played video games. It’s about meeting the students where they are."
Esports helps with career learning by providing pathways to at least 15 careers, including but not limited to: Event planner, analyst, fandom art, marketing, theory crafter, shoutcaster, streamer, journalist, web developer, professional services, software and web developer, business management/general manager, IT professional, coach, business development.
Hill said the following local high school teams participate in Esports:
- Brookville Area Jr/Sr High School – Brookville is running events and is part of NASEF and High School Esports League.
- Clarion Area High School – Clarion just got their equipment and is beginning to get set up as a part of NASEF.
- Elk County Catholic High School, also a member of NASEF
Hill also said there are college scholarship opportunities through Esports:
- Many colleges are building their Esports teams.
- Edinboro recently built their Esports arena
- Many universities are offering varying levels of scholarship monies for Esports.
- Harrisburg University gives full scholarships to all 22 members of their team, and they offer an Esports Management degree.
- On Jan. 20, NASEF ran a virtual college fair for 30 universities from across the country – recruiting three schools listed from PA.
- Scholarships.com lists many scholarships ranging from $1,000-$20,000
Detailing the district's vision, Hill said they would like to build their own Esports arena, modeled after Montour Area School District; join various leagues and competitions that are free to participate in and that offer some grant assistance.
The district would like to organize their own local competitions and hold community outreach service projects.
Anticipated needs for the district would include: An advisor; technology – gaming computers, gaming consoles, games, displays; furniture – desks and chairs, paint and art.
"We would like to use grant funds to get things set up and running and then we would maintain with fundraisers, donations, and sponsorships of the club," said Hill.
The district surveyed students interested in Esports and the top games were Minecraft, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. These are also common games used in high school competitions, she said. Currently, NASEF is running a 2022 Rube Goldberg Minecraft Competition. Games are rated "E" for Everyone or "T" for Teen.
"In visiting the event in Harrisburg in November, I saw that all the teams had jerseys," Hill said. "We would work with our local businesses and partners to supply our team with jerseys. Many teams also design and sell their own merchandise as our regular athletic teams do, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts etc."
The next steps to implement Esports in the district, according to Hill, would be:
- Board approval to proceed
- Order necessary equipment
- Establish the job description for the advisor
- Hire an advisor
- Establish the club, by-laws, and code of conduct
- Organize the club/team, Elect club officers
- Begin gaming and enhancing social-emotional learning
- Join competitions
- Organize events