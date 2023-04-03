DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton issued a statement regarding a district-wide lockdown on Monday after a virtual threat was reportedly discovered.
The statement said:
“It is our number one priority to always provide a safe environment for students and staff.
“It is also important that we communicate any and all issues with you in a timely manner.
“As a result of this, today we were informed of a potential threat, through a virtual platform, directed towards a student at the DuBois Area High School.
“In response to this potential threat and as a safety precaution, the district has initiated a district-wide modified lockdown which restricts outside activity.
“The potential threat is currently under investigation by law enforcement.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the district has requested increased presence from local and surrounding law enforcement for the remainder of the day.
“All after school activities for the DuBois Area School District have been canceled today, Monday, April 3, 2023.”
Students at the high school were dismissed around 3:15 p.m. Monday.
More information will be provided when made available from officials.