DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at this month’s meeting, approved a settlement and release agreement between the DuBois Area School District and Crane Masonry & Construction for the visitor side bleacher repair project at E.J. Mansell Stadium.
In April, the board awarded the bid for the sealing and refurbishment of the visitors’ side bleachers to Crane Masonry and Construction in the amount of $130,750.
“We plan to solicit bids for the continued restoration of the visitor bleachers in the near future,” DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton said.
Also, the board hired Megan Sheloski, as a Title I instructor at a salary of $47,724, as per contract, at masters, step 1, year 1, effective with the 2021-22 school year.
The board approved the package insurance renewal quotation submitted by CM Regent, effective Sept. 24, 2021, to Sept. 24, 2022, at a cost of $130,147.
The following resignations were approved:
- Sandra Punchios as a food service worker at the DuBois Area Middle School, effective immediately.
- Cory Hand from the extra-duty position of Department Chair for Health/Physical Education (K-12) for the 2021-22 school year, effective immediately.
- Cole Kriner from the extra-duty position of junior high assistant for football for interscholastic fall sports for the 2021-22 school year, effective immediately.
- Lauren McLaughlin as English instructor at the DuBois Area High School, effective immediately.
The board approved the following hirings:
- Devon Thomas as a part-time custodian (second shift) at Oklahoma Elementary School (1,040 hours per year), effective on or after Aug. 16.
- Sandra Punchios as a part-time custodian (second shift) at Juniata Elementary School (1,040 hours per year), effective on or after Aug. 16.
- The following individuals as mentor teachers for the 2021-22 school year, as per contract: Cynthia Marchioni, Julie Burkett and Paula Foradori.
- The following individuals for the extra-duty positions for the 2021-22 school year: Gretchen Clark as the Greenhouse Club advisor at the high school and Jennifer Keith/Kenneth Evans (salary divided) as the STEAM Teach Coaches at the high school.
- David Henninger was hired for the extra-duty position of head coach for girls’ golf for interscholastic fall sports for the 2021-22 school year, as per contract.
- George Fatula for the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for rifle for interscholastic winter sports for the 2021-22 school year, as per contract.
In other action, the board approved the following:
- An agreement with Edmentum Inc. in the amount of $1,300 for the purchase of two Calvert Digital Licenses (elementary virtual academy software) and the letter of agreement between Edmentum Inc. and the district for the purchase of additional licenses at a cost of $450 per 12-month (new seat) license. This will be paid for with Title IV funds.
- A memorandum of agreement between the district and the DuBois Area Educational Support Professional Association to modify the hours of the cafeteria aides. This would increase the hours for each of the aides from 450 hours to not to exceed 810 hours, on an as-needed basis, for the 2021-22 school year as a result of operational needs. (This is a total increase of 360 hours for all eight aides.
- For the superintendent to sign the memorandum of understanding for Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 Itinerant Services for the 2021-22 school year at a cost of $91,555.
- To authorize the director of human resources to seek to present a referendum for approval to join medical consortiums.
- The elementary and secondary bus routes for the 2021-22 school year, as submitted.