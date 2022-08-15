DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last Thursday’s meeting, said the administration is excited to welcome back teachers and staff on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and then the students, whose first day of school is Monday, Aug. 22.
DuBois Area School District ready to start new school year
