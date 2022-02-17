DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District recently received a clean audit following an annual review of its 2020-21 school year.
Brian McCall and Dustin Starr from the accounting firm Maher Duessel told the board that there was a positive change in net position for the year ending June 30, 2021.
McCall noted that governments have to report two sets of financial statements.
“The one is how you budget, it’s your fund balance,” said McCall. “Then each year, once a year, for your audit, you have to report like a business, where you put everything into this long-term view. In your long-term view, that you really only see as part of the audit process that puts on all your fixed assets and debt liabilities, and then reports those pension and OPED liabilities. There was a positive change there of $9.2 million.
“A lot of that is that ESSER funding that came through, across the board, whether you’re a local government or a school district, the local government’s receiving CARES and now Fiscal Recovery Funds, and in school districts receiving different levels of ESSER funds,” said McCall. “I think (district finance manager) Jeanette (Buriak) mentioned earlier, it’s a very nice cash inflow. There are restrictions on the usage of those funds, and there is always a chance that because you receive these funds, the state says, ‘Hey, you got this money. We don’t need to fund you quite as much as we have in the past.’ Just remain aware of that.”
With regard to long-term debt outstanding, that’s a big piece, and then the net pension and OPED liability.
“Every school district in the state has to report their portion of this pension and OPED liability on these long-term financial statements,” said McCall. “On the long-term financial statements, it makes everyone’s position be negative. If you see that on the financial statements, that’s consistent for every single school district across the state, because that fund is underfunded, and you have to recognize a piece of that.”
Starr, who discussed the long-term view breakdown of the fund balance, said, “When you determine net position reflecting government-wide financial statements, the long-term view, and when we talk fund balance, that’s more of the short-term. During the fiscal year, that’s exactly how your budget is presented as well, too. Now we’re moving on to those funds considered the general fund and the capital projects fund.”
Starr said the total fund balance at year end, was approximately $51.4 million. The breakdown of that has the general fund of $24.3 million; in the capital project fund of $27.1 million.
“We mentioned that debt increased by approximately $11 million,” said Starr. “There was $13 million in bond proceeds that were issued during the year, and there’s still bond proceeds from the 2020 bond that were issued as well, too, $27.1 million is the net fund balance of those bond proceeds, less any accounts payable or other liabilities the fund has incurred as of June 30, 2021.”
The actual June 30, 2021 general fund balance as a percentage of expenditure is currently at 41 percent.
“That’s a healthy fund balance, as of year end,” said McCall. “Unassigned fund balance of expenditures is approximately 8 percent, so of that total 41 percent there’s various categories that are currently assigned. That’s actually found on page four of the financial statements. So those are earmarked for expenditures that are expected to be incurred in the near future. Then you have the restricted fund balance, as I mentioned, being in the capital projects fund presented as well.
“We have taken an understanding of internal controls your systems, how you process things, who approves what and make sure those things are working,” said McCall. “Then we test the sample of transactions, your cash accounts. We’re looking at bank statements, revenues you get in; we get confirmation from the state or from the tax collectors and confirm the amounts of revenue, your payroll, and other expenses. We select the sample of disbursements or payments, make sure the pay rates are supported, tie into the union contract. A whole bunch of sampling really, but in the end of our goal is to express an opinion on the financial statements and make sure that they are materially accurate and the disclosures are reasonable. The result of those procedures, in the summary for the financial statement audit, is that we were able to issue an unmodified opinion, which is the best type of opinion you can have on the financial statement.
“That basically means we were able to get to that conclusion, so I’m happy to report that,” said McCall. “As I mentioned, the second part, you undergo what we call a single audit, which means you have a number of federal funds. The way the testing works, was we select one or two or sometimes three programs we’re required to test, and we actually have to test the internal control to make sure you have controls in place to make sure you maintain compliance. Then we have to actually test the compliance and make sure you did comply with the federal award requirements. That causes us then to issue some other reports, kind of like on your numbers, doing the same thing, only on compliance. This would also be the section in your audit that if we had any findings to report, we would report a finding. Terms we use for finding, is a significant deficiency or a material weakness. Those are the level of a finding, if you were to have that.”
Both for the federal award and overall financial statements, the auditing firm saw no findings throughout the report, no question cost to report, no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies.
“As far as all the auditor reports, you basically got the best version of all the reports that would be available to you,” said McCall.