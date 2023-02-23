DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District has been awarded more than $100,000 in Pennsylvania Department of Education Safe School Grants to help improve school safety.
“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment, and these Safe Schools Targeted Grants will help schools all across the commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers, and staff safe,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”
The grants can be used to create safer school communities in a variety of ways, including purchasing safety equipment, implementing new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.
The DuBois Area School District was awarded $49,999.95 for the state’s equipment/program grant and a school police grant of $58,287.60.
DuBois Area School District Safety and Security Coordinator, Officer Janice Bart, said that for the equipment grant, the application focused on security planning and purchasing electronic locksets, deadbolts and theft control devices.
“This grant will focus on providing our high school with updated door locks, hardware and mechanisms, and will be installed to keep a multitude of threats out. We have to take into account that our high school is over 60 years old,” said Bart. “In addition, there is an influx of visitors in and out our doors with the many changes of school culture over the past few years.
“‘Keeping Threats Out’ has become a motto,” Bart said. “We continue to add layers of protection with the most recent additions of secured vestibules. With aging infrastructure, it is necessary to add new security devices that consist of door locks, hardware, thresholds and lock mechanics to our high school doors. We are grateful to receive this grant of $49,999.95 towards keeping out unauthorized visitors, hostile intruders while additionally having crime-prevention locks.”
Bart said the school police grant will pay for school police officer training and will contribute to the wages of three school police officers that had recently been hired.
“Prevention and protection represent two components of the preparedness spectrum,” said Bart. “School police officers are elements of both prevention and protection. The goal of this grant is to add exclusively assigned school police officers to protect, operate, and support police functions. The officer’s duties under this grant will be part of many other programs which will all coincide with the master plan to further allow education as the focus, deterring unnecessary student disciplinary actions, helping build positive character for better schooling, and preventing incidents.
“Providing a visible police officer is a large part of the strategy for prevention, protection and a productive safe school climate,” said Bart. “School police officers work on creating and enhancing positive relationships with students and staff, as a resource and role model for character and encouragement while keeping the premises safe.”
DASD police complete training with a minimum of 25-plus hours a year in both classroom and practical firearms training, said Bart. Twelve of those hours were recently developed from Legislation on July 2, 2019, Act 67 of 2019 (Act 67). Act 67 of Pennsylvania legislation made updates to Pennsylvania’s school safety laws, specifically regarding the training and credentials required for school resource officers (SROs) and school police officers (SPOs). Before that time, DASD had always continued to participate in Homeland Security and the Pennsylvania State Police active shooter drills, firearm qualification instruction, First Aid, CPR, safe body control tactics, NASRO training and other classroom instruction. Currently, DASD officers are participating in the ongoing training of The Municipal Police Officer Education and Training Center’s (MOPETC) curriculum in addition to the above.
Bart said it is important that she reminds the community that “school safety must be thought of as a shared responsibility, but with the help of the PDE’s Safe School Grant, DASD will have an extra preventive piece.” She encourages residents of Homeland Security’s promotion that “if they see something, say something.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Office for Safe Schools oversees the grant application, fiscal and project apportions. PDE’s Office for Safe Schools recently allocated these funds through a competitive grant review process. Through this grant application process, school funding was not guaranteed to applicants. All grant applications were competitive and reviewed based on meeting the application requirements, statutory priorities, and scoring rubrics.