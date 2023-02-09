DuBOIS — The Fill a Plate project through Martin’s in DuBois has concluded and the students of the DuBois Area School District are the fortunate recipients of 2,591 non-perishable food items valued at $5,157.49, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
These items will be provided to students who experience food insecurities in the home and to students who are unable to self-provide a snack during the school day, as well as students in need who participate in after school tutoring programs, said Benton.
“We recognize that many of our teachers purchase snacks for students in need,” said Benton. “This program is a great way to show our educators how much we appreciate the kindness they extend to their students and to help meet the nutritional needs of our students.”
During Jan. 20-30, customers of Martin’s had the opportunity to drop off non-perishable goods at the store to benefit the local public school feeding program, according to information provided by store Manager Joe Kelly.