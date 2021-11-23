DuBOIS — With parents’ concerns about critical race theory (CRT) surfacing in recent months, DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton made a statement about the controversial topic at last Thursday’s board meeting.
“I would like to share the fact that seven months ago, the school board and I, we really took a hard look at what is critical race theory and what are the potential implications of that? And what is our position? What is our stance?” said Benton. “Together, we prepared a statement that has been shared primarily through emails whenever individuals would reach out of concern for critical race theory in seeking additional information.”
The DuBois Area School District’s adopted curriculum is in alignment with the Pennsylvania academic standards. It’s titled, 22 Chapter Four, Section 12 of the Pennsylvania school code.
“These K-12 standards are established, approved and mandated by the Pennsylvania State Board of Education to ensure that public schools in the Commonwealth provide all students with a well-rounded, robust and real world education,” said Benton. “At this time, critical race theory is not included in the Pennsylvania academic standards. Thus, it is not a component of our district’s adopted curriculum.”
Benton said the district remains committed to:
- Serving all children.
- Giving students the tools to prepare them to live in a diverse, multicultural world.
- Ensuring that every student is treated fairly, making sure the district’s schools are safe places where no one is bullied because of who they are.
- Making sure students from all backgrounds have healthy self-esteem and feel good about themselves.
- Empowering all students to take action to make the world a better place.
- Making sure all students see themselves and people like them reflected in what they learn at school.
- Making sure everyone has equal opportunity to succeed.
- Helping students learn about all kinds of people so that they can work and build connections with people from all over the world.
Referencing a quote from Nelson Mandela, Benton said, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.
“That’s what we are committed to in this district,” said Benton.