DuBOIS — An update on the $14.4 million Wasson Elementary School addition and renovation project was presented by DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton at last week’s board meeting.
“Just to kind of go back, it’s hard to believe that we’ve (district) been working on Wasson for about five years now,” said Benton, noting that the project started in the spring of 2017 when KCBA completed a district-wide feasibility study.
In the summer of 2017, the district submitted for state PlanCon funding for both Wasson and the Oklahoma Elementary School renovation project so that the district could receive some reimbursement from the state to help offset the cost of these projects.
In spring of 2018, the district hosted a community design charette in which they had members from all stakeholders from the community, from business professionals, parents, teachers, police, said Benton.
“We had a gymnasium full of individuals that really helped us to identify the needs and what we’ll be looking for as we plan for the renovations and expansions of our elementary schools,” she said.
In the spring of 2019, the district began the design of the renovations and the addition.
In the fall of 2019, the district had their Act 34 hearing.
In the spring of 2020, the district started construction on the Wasson project.
A brief scope of the project is as follows:
- Complete new HVAC system throughout
- Eight classroom addition to include four new kindergarten classrooms and two new autistic support classrooms
- New secure front entry to the school
- New STEM Center and Reading Nook
- Refinished gymnasium
- Previous locker rooms became the new cafeteria
- Enclosed and separate areas for library, art and music
- New administrative areas
Benton said the district is looking forward to having the community tour Wasson when they have their open house in August.