DuBOIS — Once again, the DuBois Area School District will be offering its free summer lunch program, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“As a result of the pandemic and the school closures in the spring of 2020, it became apparent how many children were dependent upon the school district to provide nutritious meals,” said Benton. “With this awareness, and through the continued support of our School Board of Directors and our amazing Food Service Department, we remain committed to nourishing the children in our community throughout the summer.
“It’s important for our community to understand that this program is not exclusive to families experiencing a financial hardship; nor is it exclusive to children enrolled in the DuBois Area School District,” said Benton. “The program is intended to benefit all children, 18 years of age and younger, and all are welcome and encouraged to participate in the free summer lunch programs.”
Meals will be served on site at CG Johnson Elementary, the DuBois Area Middle School and the Treasure Lake Church, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting July 5th through Aug. 17th. Free lunches will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
If transportation to the dining sites present a barrier, families can consider utilizing the DASD Food Truck. The Food Truck will be available four days a week, July 5–July 27 at the following locations:
- Monday – YMCA /11-11:30 – 11:45-12:15 Penfield / 12:30-1:00 Oklahoma Garden Grove
- Tuesday –YMCA /11-11:30 / 11:45-12:15 Sykesville Stahl Pak / 12:30-1:00 Reynoldsville CARES Terrace
- Wednesday – YMCA /11-11:30 – 11:40-12:00 / DuBois Public Library / 12:15-12:45 Falls Creek Park
- Thursday – YMCA /11-11:30 – 11:40-12:00 / DuBois Public Library / 12:15-12:45 Oklahoma Garden Grove
The daily menu will be available on the DuBois Area School District website and adult meals may be purchased for $3. Lunches are provided by the district and Metz Culinary Management.