DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way 2022 campaign is currently underway with a $350,000 goal.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. For more information about the United Way, please visit the DuBois Area United Way’s Facebook page.
The following is a list of donors to date:
- Blue Sky
- C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. –employee
- C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. –employer
- DuBois Area Catholic Schools –UW Day in Park
- Hoffer Realty Associates
- Kaizer, Stanley & Sandra L.
- Korb Monuments
- Kruk, Gregory
- McIlvane, Jessica
- Owens-Illinois General, Inc.
- SKG Wealth Management
- Swift Kennedy Insurance Group
- Toyota Dealer Match Program
- Walsh, Pamela
- Anand, Dr. & Mrs. Sanjeev
- Andrulonis, Josephine
- Atlas Pressed Metals
- B.K. Asphalt Paving
- Bair, Mr. & Mrs. James E.
- Barraclough, Mrs. Teresa
- Bevan, Mr. Richard
- Blakeslee, Beverly A.
- Brooks, Mr. & Mrs. Dwayne
- Brubaker, Mrs. Norma
- Cole, Dr. & Mrs. Nathaniel
- Day, Mr. & Mrs. Fred R.
- Devlin, Dr. & Mrs. James
- Dieringer, Mr. & Mrs. Jim
- Divins, Mrs. Willa C.
- Dixon, Mr. Barry
- Drahushak, Jr., Mr. & Mrs. William
- Dressler, Mr. & Mrs. Dennis
- Dungey, Mr. & Mrs. James E.
- Edner, Mr. & Mrs. David
- Emerick, John & Becky
- Farr, Mr. & Mrs. John
- Fauls, Mrs. Evelyn J.
- Foster, Karen
- Freemer, Mr. & Mrs. Mark
- Fritz, Paul & Cindy
- Fye, Jennifer A.
- Gahr, John
- Gent, Mr. & Mrs. George
- Good, Mr. & Mrs. William
- The Gray Foundation
- Griffith, Ms. Grace L.
- Harvey, Mr. & Mrs. Blaine J.
- Hayes, Jean R.
- Heverley, Ms. Jane
- KTH Architects
- Krishart, Rita J.
- Kruk, Dr. Stephen
- Lockitski, Raymond
- Luigi’s Ristorante
- McCluskey, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph S.
- Marchioli, Dr. & Mrs. Carmine
- Martin, Bess K.
- Mehok, Mr. Philip J.
- Milliron, Dr. & Mrs. Keith
- Minns, Mr. & Mrs. Allen E.
- Monaco, Mr. & Mrs. Larry
- Morris, Mr. & Mrs. Mal
- Nelson, Mr. & Mrs. Dennis R.
- O’Rourke, Ms. Pauline
- Ortz, Kathy C.
- Palenski, Mrs. Kathryn
- Pendleton, Esther
- Pfingstler, Dr. Lisa & Mr. Jude
- Powers, Judith
- Rittenhouse, Jean M.
- Roberts, Mr. & Mrs. Ralph
- Rokosky, Mr. John D.
- Rosana, Mr. & Mrs. Francis
- Roy, Deborah L.
- Rusonis, Mrs. Mary Jane
- Sanko, Mr. & Mrs. Gerald
- Scherer, Marilyn
- Scerbo, Dr. & Mrs. James A.
- Shenkle, Mr. & Mrs. Fentley
- Shok, Dr. Edward
- Siefer, Msgr. Richard
- Simmons, Mr. Matt
- Smith, Mr. & Mrs. Rodney M.
- Spigelmyer, Mr. & Mrs. Sheldon
- Stoey, Mr. & Mrs. Edward
- Straub, Mr. & Mrs. Kenton L.
- Syktich, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
- Symmco
- Tangeman, Ms. Diane
- Tangren, William & Donna
- Trzyna, Mary Ann
- Vancheri, Dr. Michael
- Wantuck, Mr. Raymond
- Wayne Road Storage
- Wells, Carmen M.
- Williams, Mr. & Mrs. Edward
- Woods, Mildred
- Wruble,Mr. & Mrs. Brian
- Yahner, Ed & Mary Beth
- Yanek, Ms. Ethel
- Zercher, Mr. & Mrs. Robert H.