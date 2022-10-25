DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way 2023 campaign is currently underway with a $350,000 goal.
“Currently, we are just over $43,000 which is 12 percent of our goal,” according to Associate Director and Co-Chairman Neil Hanes.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. For more information about the United Way, visit the DuBois Area United Way’s Facebook page.
The following is a list of donors to date:
- Mr. & Mrs Dennis Nelson
- Mr. & Mrs. James Korb
- Mr. Mrs. Joseph Swisher
- C&S Wholesale
- DuBois Area Catholic School
- Korb Monuments
- Hoffer Realty Associates
- Wayland Farm Supply
- Dunlap Lawn & Garden
- Stoltz Family Dealerships
- Penn State DuBois
- AmazonSmile Foundation
- Aqua America, Inc.
- AT&T
- CNG
- Mr. & Mrs. James Curtis
- DuBois Area Catholic Schools
- DuBois Area School District
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Fed-Ex
- First Commonwealth
- FirstEnergy
- Giant Eagle, Inc.
- Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc.
- Noble, G. T.
- Paris Healthcare
- Owens-Brockway Glass Containers Div of Owens-Illin
- S&T Bank
- Mr. & Mrs. Anthony Suplizio
- UGI Energy Services
- United Parcel Service
- United Way Benefit Account
- United Way of Berks County
- United Way of Illinois
- UPMC Community Care Behavioral Health
- Waste Management
- Cristini’s Auto Sales
- Mike’s BiLo Supermarket
- Wayne Road Storage
- Martin’s Foods
- Linda Hepfner
- Deborah Roy
- Philip Mehok
- Blaine Harvey
- David Dettore
- Raymond Lockitski
- Rodney Smith
- Daniel Bowley
- Timothy Stainbrook
- Joanne Fonner
- Pauline O’Rourke
- Majorie Baughman
- Brian Mattern
- Allen Minns
- Dennis Dressler
- Samuel Mollica
- Mary Trzyna
- Judith Adamson
- John Gahr
- Stanley Kaizer
- Esther Pendleton
- Angelo Gregorio Jr
- Karen Foster
- Bess Martin
- Gerald Sanko
- Robert Zercher
- Marianne Konior
- E L Jones
- Judith Powers
- James Scerbo
- Rodney Felix
- James Sterrett
- Epic Heating & Cooling
- Guardian Healthcare
- Willa Divins
- Raymond Wantuck
- George Kriner
- Carmen Wells
- Philip Dieringer
- Edwin Brubaker
- Jeanne Breck
- Vicki Kulbacki
- Michael Green
- Michael Vancheri
- Richard Bevan
- Matthew Simmons
- Jane Heverley
- Martha Gilbert
- Anthony Christian
- Diane Tangeman
- Robert Supko
- William Tangren
- James Dungey
- David Lukehart
- Donald Neubert
- Keith Milliron
- Eugene Hunt
- Francis Rosana
- Richard Shobert
- Mal Morris
- Edward Stoey
- Anthony Pitrone
- Alex Miklos
- Ed Yahner
- Stephen Kruk
- Charles Allen
- Pam Walsh
- D J Brown
- William Drahushak
- Rita Krishart
- Sheldon Spigelmyer
- Grace Griffith
- Larry Monaco
- Douglas McMillen
- Janet Mehall
- Richard Siefer
- Robert Baronick
- Ethel Yanek
- Paul Fritz
- Dale Groves
- John Schneider
- George Gent