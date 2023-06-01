DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way has announced its 2023-24 executive officers and board members that were recently elected. As the United Way begins its 67th year serving the DuBois area and the surrounding communities, the board welcomed 16 new members.
Ryan Carr, personal lines sales manager of Swift Kennedy & Company, will continue to serve as president. Carr has been a United Way board member since 2017.
Lori Kriner, owner of Guzzo’s and Co., will serve as vice president.
Josh Penvose, manager of Eat N Park, will serve as treasurer, and Tonya Gillaugh, personal care home administrator of Christ the King Manor, will serve as secretary.
Neil Hanes will continue to serve as executive director.
“We are delighted to welcome these accomplished, local business and community leaders to the board of the DuBois Area United Way,” Hanes said. “Their unique talents and expertise, along with their passion and commitment to our area, will serve as a strong foundation for the upcoming campaign and our ongoing mission to build a stronger community.”
Board members support the mission of the DuBois Area United Way and the partnerships with its member agencies. Annually, the DuBois Area United Way helps and positively impacts more than 20,000 local community members through these partnerships.
The board will also be working to share and promote a United Way of Pennsylvania resource –pa211.org –which is available to help community members with information such as financial assistance, housing and food.
2023-24 United Way Executive Committee
- President: Ryan Carr, Swift Kennedy & Co.
- Vice President: Lori Kriner, Guzzo’s and Co.
- Treasurer: Josh Penvose, Eat N Park
- Secretary: Tonya Gillaugh, Christ the King Manor
- Executive Director: Neil A. Hanes
2023-24 United Way Board Members
- Howie Allen, Walmart of DuBois
- Ryan Carr, Swift Kennedy & Company
- Ryan Ferut, Setterpoint Insurance
- Tonya Gillaugh, Christ the King Manor
- Dr. Katie Graham, Penn Highlands DuBois
- Justin Hess, Danone North America
- Sarah Hummel, Key Settlement Services
- Sarah Ignatius, Community Member
- Heath Jenkins, Gasbarre Products
- Andy Klark, Penn Central Door
- Lori Kriner, Guzzo’s & Co.
- Amy LaBrasca, LaBrasca Plastic Surgery
- Diane Lancaster, Lancaster Public Relations
- Kelly Marsh, Timberland FCU
- Jill Muir, Penn Highlands DuBois
- Josh Penvose, Eat N Park
- Jessica Runyon, S&T Bank
- Shannon Taylor, Spherion DuBois –St. Marys
- Devon Vallies, Nextier Bank
- Pam Walsh, Mid Penn Bank
- John Weible, Miller Welding & Machine Co.
- Ed Yahner, Waste Management
- Becky Yasick, DuBois Continuum Care