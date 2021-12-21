DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way 2022 campaign is currently at 80.74 percent of its $350,000 goal, with a total of $282,595.64 raised to date.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. For more information about the United Way, please visit the DuBois Area United Way’s Facebook page.
The following is a list of additional donors to date:
- Adamson, Mr. & Mrs. LaMarr
- Allenbaugh, Mr. William G.
- Aravich, Mr. Thomas J.
- Armanini, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
- Army & Navy Service Club (American Legion)
- Baughman, Marjorie A.
- Beegle, Mr. David
- Bortz, Claudia
- Bowley, Mr. & Mrs. Daniel
- Breck, Jeanne
- Clark, Gerald & Cheryl Clark
- D’Angelo, Ms. Janet
- Doherty, Casey
- Dressler, Mr. & Mrs. Dennis
- Epic Heating & Cooling
- Attorney & Mrs. Blaise Ferraraccio
- Attorney & Mrs. R.E. Ferraro
- Ferraro, Kruk & Ferraro, LLLP
- First Energy
- Foltz, Carol (ABR, CNHS, RCC)
- Green, Jack & Leah
- Guido, Attorney Anthony S.
- Hartzfeld, Mr. & Mrs. James
- Hepfner, Linda
- Hoskavich, Mr. Joseph
- Kickish, Jeanne
- Kirsch, Mr. & Mrs. Richard T.
- Klark, Theodore & Darla
- Kline, Nancy J.
- Kness & Associates Insurance
- Konior, Dr. Marianne
- Korb, James & Karen
- McKee, Mr. David
- McMullen, Carol J.
- Micks, Mr. John
- Miller, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
- Mitchell, Mrs. Deborah
- Minns, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas C.
- Nasuti, Christopher & Lisa Buskirk
- Newell, Mr. & Mrs. Edward
- Novak, Jr., Mr. & Mrs. Thomas
- Pitrone, Mr. & Mrs. Anthony
- Prontock Beer Distributor
- Reitz, Ted
- Riverview Bank
- Sackash, Mr. Michael
- Seven Mountains Media, LLC
- Supko, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
- Suplizio, Judith Ann
- Tubbs, Shirley
- Vail, Carolyn
- Yargar, John & Mary Joan
- Zarlinski, Stephen & Lorraine
q q q
- Aztec Linear, Inc.
- Brockway Drug Co., Inc.
- Brown, Peter & Betsy
- Caruso, John & Janet
- Community Days in the Park
- DeMott, Suzanne M.
- Eat n’ Park (Pittsburgh Foundation)
- Ellinger, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
- Fitzpatrick, Mr. Jack
- Fraternal Order of Eagles #965, Falls Creek
- Friendship Hose Co.
- Fourth Ward Hose Co.
- Gulvas, Edward
- Guzzo’s & Co.
- Jewell Electrical Co.
- Johnson, Mr. & Mrs. Melvin
- Joseph Varacallo Developac
- Keen, Mr. & Mrs. Patrick
- Kirk, Patricia
- Klingensmith, Beecher
- L A Semancik
- L A Semancik –Employees
- Marley, Linda
- Mengle Foundation, Glenn & Ruth
- Miller, Mr. & Mrs. Barry
- Miller Home Furniture & Mattress
- Monaco, Gregory
- Parekh, Drs. Parag & Purvi
- Peaceable Kingdom
- Pennsafe Building Inspection Services
- S&T Bank
- S&T Bank –employees
- Sciamanna, Mr. & Mrs. Vincent
- Sharkey Piccirillo & Keen, LLP
- Toyota Dealer Match Program
q q q
- Baronick Funeral Home
- Christ Lutheran Church
- Corbet, Dan & Jane
- Double D Manufacturing
- DuBois Vet Clinic
- Olympic Athletic Club
- Stiteler, Dr. & Mrs. James
- Wal-Mart DuBois
- Community Days in the Park
- Eat n’ Park (Pittsburgh Foundation)
- Fitzpatrick, Mr. Jack C.
- Johnson, Mr. & Mrs. Melvin
- Klingensmith, Mr. Beecher
- S&T Bank
- Sciamanna, Mr. & Mrs. Vincent
q q q
- Baronick, Bob and Leah
- Brockway Sportsmen’s Association
- Brubaker, Mr. & Mrs. Edwin
- Christ Lutheran Church
- City of DuBois
- Cristini’s Auto Sales
- DeLong, Mr. & Mrs. C. Thomas
- DiGilarmo, Dr. & Mrs. Albert
- Downer, Mr. & Mrs. E. George
- DuBois Area Catholic School –Employees
- Fairman, Joyce
- Felix, Mr. & Mrs. Rodney
- Fontaine, Mr. & Mrs. Steve
- Gabriel, Attorney Chris
- Glasstown Pizzeria
- Grieve, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
- Hallstrom-Clark Electric
- Hopkins Heltzel, LLP
- Ignatius, Dr. & Mrs. Paul
- Independent Political & Social Club (IP&S Club)
- Jim’s Atlantic Service
- Kessler, Mr. & Mrs. Dale
- Kurt Johnson’s Auto Sales
- LaBue Printing
- Larson, Doris
- Lezzer Cash & Carry
- Madison Marie Bridal
- Nelson’s Golden Years
- Northwest Savings Bank
- Priority Media Communications
- Raybuck, Mr. & Mrs. Dennis
- Rice, Dr. & Mrs. Ryan
- Sandy Hose Co.
- Shear Imagination Beauty Salon
- Sterrett, Mr. James
- Syktich TV & Appliance
- Wal-Mart Distribution Center
- Wal-Mart DuBois
- Way Warehousing & Development, Inc.
- Wesdock, Mr. & Mrs. Frederick
q q q
- Abbvie
- AmazonSmile Foundation
- AT&T
- Bernardo, Diane
- Castonguay, Mr. & Mrs. Dick
- Christ the King Manor
- Cole, DMD, Jonathan K.
- Cooper Tires
- Cooper Tires –Employees
- DuBois Lions Club
- First Commonwealth Bank
- First Commonwealth Bank –Employees
- Fonner, Joanne
- Fye, Rick & Karen
- Geppert, Dennis
- Gilbert, Martha
- Goodwill Hose Co.
- Herbert, Rowland & Grubic
- Hummer, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph
- Kohlhepp, Drs. Dan & Donna
- Landscape One
- Lazore, LLC, Joseph M.
- Moore, Thomas & Nancy
- Newsome-Stainbrook, Dr. Veronica
- Nissel, Mr. Charles
- Noble, Attorney G. Theron
- Ord, Mr. & Mrs. Donald M.
- Patton, Mr. & Mrs. Robert
- Priority Communications
- Priority Communications –Employees
- Sekula Sign
- Spitzer Autoworld
- T. Rowe Price
- Torretti, Mr. & Mrs. Alfred
- Wayne, Thomas & Janet
- Wirths, Dr. & Mrs. Phuong Wirths
q q q
- Bojalad, Jean M.
- Cataldo’s Collision
- DuBois, Attorney Jeff
- Dunlap, Ruth
- Hendricks, Elva
- J.E. DuBois Hose Co.
- Knobloch, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
- PA Oral Facial & Implant Surgery
- Rice, Dr. Jeffrey
- Strosky, Janet
- Vargas, Randy