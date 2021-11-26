DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way 2022 campaign is currently at 38.78 percent of its $350,000 goal.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. For more information about the United Way, please visit the DuBois Area United Way’s Facebook page.
The following is a list of additional donors to date:
- Baronick, Mr. & Mrs. Jeff
- Basl, John & Pamela
- Dave Roman Excavating
- Davis, Eileen K.
- Ignatius, Dr. Paul & Mrs. Sarah
- Jones, Edna L.
- Kiwanis Club of DuBois
- Klingensmith, Bobbie A.
- Lupro, Linda
- McMillen, Sr., Doug & Cathy
- Malacarne, John & Dennie
- Mitchell, Judith A.
- Nelson, Mr. Robert
- Nextier Bank
- Polish Citizens Club
- Roscoe, Dr. Gregory
- Toni Kulbacki Barber Shop
- Wayland Farm Supply
- Wantuck, Richard & Sharon
- Young, Mr. & Mrs. William