DuBOIS — The task of raising $350,000 for the 2022 DuBois Area United Way annual campaign has been accomplished, according to Co-Chairpersons Jamie Straub and Josh Penvose and Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio.
Although it is never easy, Penvose said a lot of area businesses stepped up this year to help with the success of the campaign which ultimately benefits local residents in need.
“We had a lot of five figure donations from businesses that really helped out,” said Penvose. “And the clubs came in big with allocations.”
Three noteworthy organizations which came through with substantial donations included the Olympic Athletic Club of DuBois, the Sandy Club of DuBois and the Independent Political and Social Club of DuBois.
“It was incredibly humbling through the entire process from the moment that the campaign kicked off, everybody stepped up and participated,” said Straub. “We made not only steps in what the future of the United Way might look like, but the businesses stepping into the ring and really calling and saying, ‘how can we support you? What’s the goal this year? What do we need to get there?’ It was very rewarding, extremely rewarding.”
It was noted that both First Commonwealth Bank and Dave Stern from Paris Companies both made substantial donations to help the annual campaign.
“I would like to give a special thanks to First Commonwealth Bank for allowing Jamie to be a co-chairperson for the campaign and taking time out of her busy schedule, and Sunny 106 for allowing Josh to co-chair the campaign because it’s a big commitment,” said Suplizio. “It’s a lot of hard work and a special thanks to those two businesses that let their people reach out to the community. This really is a Christmas gift to reach this goal because it benefits the less fortunate in our community. It’s very nice to see businesses such as Sunny and First Commonwealth letting their employees do this because I think they recognize that giving back to the community that they’re in makes them a topnotch business.”
Despite the success of the campaign, Straub noted that 2022 is just around the corner and members of the United Way board are focused on what lies ahead.
“Our intent is to continue to be out in front of the public eye to reintroduce some of our events that we’ve had to cancel because of the pandemic, and possibly even some additional new events that we’ve been discussing in house, as well,” said Straub. “We want to let the community know that they’re going to see a lot more from the United Way as we tip the calendar year here, and helping to be out in the spotlight so that it is transparent where the donation dollars are being used.”
Suplizio agreed.
“We’re looking forward to next year to bigger and better things, and I think we should mention that we’re going to try to partner with Penn Highlands DuBois, which is one of our largest employers in the area,” said Suplizio. “We’re hoping to do more with them (PH DuBois) next year. They are the backbone of our community and they’re a very vital part of our community, and we’re excited about hopefully a new partnership we’re going to have with them.”
“I think we’d also be remiss if we didn’t thank the entire Board of Directors because Jamie’s face and mine and Herm’s are out there in the community, but there’s a whole team behind the scenes delivering the pledge cards, calling the people, relentlessly calling and trying to get those donations to come in,” said Penvose. “I’d like to give a huge thanks to everyone on the United Way Board, and we’re always looking for new members for anyone who is interested.”
The DuBois Area United Way accepts donations all year long, said Suplizio.
The United Way member agencies include: American Red Cross (PA Mountains), Bucktail Council (Boy Scouts of America), Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc. – Reitz Theatre, Dickinson Mental Health Center’s Autism Center, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angel Center, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Passages Inc., RSVP of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House).
The agency serves portions of Clearfield and Jefferson counties, including the City of DuBois, the boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Troutville and Brockway and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.
Anyone wanting to know more about the DuBois Area United Way, to volunteer or to learn how they can make a donation can call Suplizio at 814-371-5011.