DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is in need of more board members and representatives are hoping some community members will step up and fill this need.
Currently, there are about 12 people who serve on the board and ideally they’d like to have double that amount, said Executive Director Herm Suplizio.
There really are no requirements, said Suplizio, other than they are seeking people who have the desire to help the community and especially the less fortunate of the area.
The meetings are generally about one hour a month and they do not meet in June, July and August, said Associate Director Neil Hanes.
Other than helping out with fundraisers throughout the year, the largest contribution from a board member is when they are working on the campaign, which begins in September. Board members help send out pledge cards and they’re assigned different businesses to contact for contributions.
Anyone who may be interested is asked to call the United Way office at 814-371-5011.