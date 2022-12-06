DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way 2023 campaign is currently at $142,500, only 40 percent to the goal of $350,000, according to Associate Director and campaign Co-Chairman Neil Hanes.
“We have just one month left,” said Hanes. “I believe we can get there.”
Hanes said he and Co-Chairman Ed Yahner both encourage community members who haven’t received a pledge card to stop by the office located at 223 S. Jared St. in DuBois or call the United Way office at 814-371-5011 and they can get them mailed to them.
“Together, we can make a difference,” said Hanes.
Hanes noted that the campaign will be closing around Dec. 21, but they will be taking pledges until Dec. 31.
This year’s member agencies include: American Red Cross (PA Mountains), Bucktail Council –Boy Scouts of America, Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc. –Reitz Theater, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angel Center, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Passages Inc., RSVP of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House).
The DuBois Area United Way was founded in 1956 and serves the following areas: City of DuBois, boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Troutville and Brockway; and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. For more information about the United Way, visit the DuBois Area United Way’s Facebook page.
The following is a list of more donors to date:
- Owens Illinois General Inc.
- Walmart
- DuBois Central Catholic
- Priority Communications, Inc.
- DuBois Area School District
- JC Penney
- Paris Companies
- Mid Penn Bank
- Developac, Inc.
- Eat N Park Community Service
- SKG Wealth Management
- PA Oral & Facial Implant Surgery LLC
- City of DuBois
- PNC Foundation
- Mr. & Mrs. Jeffrey Baronick
- Yvonne Clyde
- Genevieve Murray
- Jerolyn Watson
- Jacqueline Coble
- Mr. & Mrs. Terry Hollis
- John Rokosky
- Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Zarlinski
- Ruth Dunlap
- Mr. & Mrs. Fentley Shenkle
- Mr. & Mrs. Peter Brown
- Mr. & Mrs. John Bishop
- Mr. & Mrs. James Arbogast
- Mr. & Mrs. David Senior
- Glen & Ruth Mengle Foundation
- Clair Fye
- Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Nowak, Jr
- David McKee
- Janet Hopkins
- Mr. & Mrs. Frank Kruise
- Mr. & Mrs. Mark Freemer
- Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Raybuck
- Mr. & Mrs. John Farr
- Althea Buehler
- Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Parr
- Mr. & Mrs. Paul Boboige
- Mr. & Mrs. David Edner
- Mr. & Mrs. Dale Adams
- Dr. & Mrs. Nathaniel Cole
- Dr. Jeffrey Rice
- Kness Insurance & Investments
- DuBois Rotary Club
- Northwest Savings Bank
- Joe’s Tux Shop
- Christ Lutheran Church
- Dave’s Landscaping
- Miller Brothers Furniture
- Brockway Appliance
- Swift Kennedy Insurance Group
- PNC Foundation
- Forsyth Drilling
- J.E. DuBois Hose Co. lll
- Whitemore Remodelers
- Nancy R Ruffner
- Mr. & Mrs. Robert Patton
- Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Dunworth
- Casey Doherty
- Linda Marley
- Mr. & Mrs. Chris Nasuti
- Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Salada
- John Fitzpatrick
- Mr. & Mrs. Charles Swauger Sr.
- Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Hummer
- Mr. & Mrs. David Knarr
- Mr. & Mrs. David Beegle
- James Thomson
- Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Foltz
- Mr. & Mrs. Mike Piccirillo
- Sylvia Matts
- Elizabeth Kunkle
- Mr. & Mrs. William Kunkle
- Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Clark
- Attorney & Mrs. R.E. Ferraro
- Mr. & Mrs. Barry Miller
- Mr. & Mrs. James Corp
- Mr. & Mrs. Robert Thunberg