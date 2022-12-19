DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way 2023 campaign is currently at 60 percent of its goal of $350,000 with limited time remaining in the campaign, according to Associate Director and campaign Co-Chairman Neil Hanes.
“We are asking all community members to come together to help us meet this goal,” said Hanes. “There is still an abundance of pledge cards that are not accounted for to date.”
Hanes said if anyone has received a pledge card and would like to donate, there is still time to do so.
Anyone who has not received a pledge card and would like to give is asked to call the local United Way office at 814-371-5011 or stop by at 223 S. Jared St. between 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“Remember, together we can make the difference,” said Hanes.
Hanes noted that the campaign will be closing around Dec. 21, but they will be taking pledges until Dec. 31.
This year’s member agencies include: American Red Cross (PA Mountains), Bucktail Council –Boy Scouts of America, Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc. –Reitz Theater, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angel Center, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Passages Inc., RSVP of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House).
The DuBois Area United Way was founded in 1956 and serves the following areas: City of DuBois, boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Troutville and Brockway; and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.