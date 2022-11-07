DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way 2023 campaign continues to try and reach their $350,000 goal, according to Associate Director and campaign Co-Chairman Neil Hanes.
“As of today, we are just shy of $90,000,” said Hanes. “Currently, we are just over 25 percent to our goal of $350,000.”
Hanes noted that the campaign will be closing in the middle of December, so there is still a way to go to meet the goal.
He said, the United Way “may need a call to action.”
If anyone wants to know how to give, they can stop by the office located at 223 S. Jared St. in DuBois and get a pledge card or they can call 814-371-5011 and the United Way will mail them a pledge card.
“They can also ask their employer, if applicable, if they already contribute to the campaign and/or if there is an opportunity to do a payroll deduction,” said Hanes.
Ed Yahner from Waste Management Inc. is also the co-chairman for the 2023 United Way Campaign.
This year’s member agencies include: American Red Cross (PA Mountains), Bucktail Council –Boy Scouts of America, Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc. –Reitz Theater, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angel Center, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Passages Inc., RSVP of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House).
The DuBois Area United Way was founded in 1956 and serves the following areas: City of DuBois, boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Troutville and Brockway; and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. For more information about the United Way, visit the DuBois Area United Way’s Facebook page.
The following is a list of more donors to date:
