DuBOIS — Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue, SBCF, celebrated its second birthday in 2021, a year that was quite successful for the organization dedicated to finding felines their "furever" homes.
Director Patty Reasinger said in 2021, the rescue found homes for 137 cats and kittens, who otherwise “would have been left on the streets to defend themselves, and would have multiplied up to three times.”
The organization's goal, said Reasinger, is to save adoptable cats and kittens, and stop the production of feral stray cats.
Purrfect Paws, which became a nonprofit organization in 2019, has also spayed or neutered more than 275 cats for the City of DuBois and surrounding area. As a nonprofit, the rescue operates on donations and fundraisers to move forward, said Reasinger.
“We are a group of dedicated volunteers working very hard towards this goal. With over 25 volunteers doing jobs — from picking up donations, working on fundraising, fostering cats and kittens, to getting down and dirty trapping cats — we stay busy seven days a week,” she said.
The rescue held three adoption/fundraising events in 2021, one of which celebrated its second birthday, Reasinger said.
“These (events) showcase our adoptable cats/kittens at the time. We also do baskets raffles and sell cat-related products,” she said.
They also receive many private donations, Reasinger noted and funding from the City of DuBois. Coldwell Banker Developac Reality also donated proceeds from its pet parade and fall event to Purrfect Paws.
Another goal the organization has right now is to find homes for its adult cats and older kittens, said Reasinger. All of them are fully vetted, vaccinated, blood-tested for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia and spayed/neutered, which would normally cost around $200 – the adoption fee with Purrfect Pets is $75.
And, during the month of January, adult cats and older kittens can be adopted for $40.
“We have so many friendly adult cats that are waiting to be adopted and welcomed into a safe and loving home,” said Reasinger.
There is also always more room for volunteers who want to join the world of rescue. It's a very rewarding experience to watch these animals, who are often dealt poor circumstances, find the safe and loving homes they deserve.
Donation boxes for Purrfect Paws can also be found around town, she said, and donated items can be dropped off at Tractor Supply on Beaver Drive in DuBois. The rescue also has online wish lists at www.chewy.com and www.amazon.com, as well as an online store.
For more information, to become a volunteer or to make a contribution, visit Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue SBCF on Facebook and Instagram, or www.purrfectspawscatrescuesbcf.com.