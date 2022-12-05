DuBOIS — Brighten the Night 2022 and the lighting of the official City of DuBois Christmas tree, coordinated by Downtown DuBois Inc., took place Friday night on the stage of the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois Memorial Park.
The event, sponsored by Priority First Federal Credit Union, kicks off the holiday season annually in the city.
The tree, which is decorated by a talented group of city workers each year, was lit by Jayden Wruble.
Jingles the Elf and 2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen Makenna Rummel emceed the festivities.
“It’s great to see everyone tonight and we have special guests joining us,” said Rummel.
Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by with their special guests, Rudolph and his younger cousin, Rudy. Rudolph and Rudy are a part of the Progress newspaper’s annual celebration of Christmas in the area since 1964. There was time for visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and Rudy. Families brought their own cameras for photos.
John “Herm” Suplizio, DuBois city manager, read “The Night Before Christmas,” as he has done for many years.
The Salvation Army of DuBois and Tri-County Church provided refreshments.
Priority First Federal Credit Union had a table set up with surprises for the children.