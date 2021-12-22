DuBOIS — Christmas came early for approximately 23 elementary-aged children from DuBois and Brockway area school districts Monday evening when they got to “Shop with a Cop” at the DuBois Walmart.
“Shop with a Cop” is a nationwide annual event organized by Pennsylvania State Police where local law enforcement agencies assist with taking children shopping for Christmas presents, according to Trooper Paige Pifer, who helped organize the event.
Pifer said the children were chosen by administrators in the two school districts and the selection process was based on which students they felt would benefit from this due to their financial or home circumstances.
“This is the first year ‘Shop with a Cop’ has been done locally,” said Pifer. “I wanted to bring it to DuBois because nobody does it here ... a lot of local businesses donated.”
In addition to state police troopers, law enforcement officers from the City of DuBois, Sandy Township and Brockway also helped the children shop for presents.
“They had $100 to spend either on themselves or their families,” said Pifer. “I’ve seen a lot of variations. Some children are buying a lot for their families, while some just buy for themselves, whatever they want to buy.”
Brockway Borough Police Chief Troy Bell enjoyed the first-time experience of participating in “Shop with a Cop.”
“It’s very interesting and fun, but I figured that we’d come in here, and they would just be blowing through,” said Bell, noting that the child he accompanied was “very concise about what’s he’s doing here. He even considered some clothes.”
Pifer said she believes events with the public such as this are invaluable. It provides and opportunity for children to see police officers in a positive setting.
“We’re here with them one-on-one and get to talk to them for an hour,” said Pifer.
Santa Claus also was in attendance for pictures with the children and heard all of their Christmas wishes. Walmart provided a dedicated checkout for police and the families and also offered snacks and drinks.
Elk County law enforcement agencies also paired up with children for the “Shop with a Cop” initiative at Walmart in St. Marys earlier this month.