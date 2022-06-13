DuBOIS — Hundreds celebrated the 30th annual DuBois Community Days this weekend in the DuBois City Park, where there was plenty of exceptional free entertainment and no shortage of favorite fair foods, along with the traditional Firemen’s Parade and an impressive display of fireworks to cap off the two-day event.
Some of the free entertainment this year included the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit; the musical group, Groovalicious, the ultimate 70s dance party band, on Friday night; Jeff Jimerson and Airborne performed on Saturday night; Her Royal Majesty’s Secret Circus; “Magic Man” T.J. Hill; Circus Incredible; Danny “Special Head” Wolverton; WPAL Summer Beast Power Lifting; and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Garage Party.
The Firemen’s Parade and gigantic fireworks display capped off the “celebration of the community.”
This year’s parade Grand Marshal was Past DuBois Fire Chief John “Lou” Emerick.
The celebration marks the anniversary of the Great Fire of 1888, which destroyed much of the city and led to the creation of the volunteer fire department that has protected it ever since.
This year’s Community Days also paid special tribute to the 150th anniversary of the City of DuBois.