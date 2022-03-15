DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic students, in grades pre-school through 12th grade, showed their school spirit this month in preparation for the traditional Cardinal-Thon celebration.
DCC has not been able to have this fun-filled festival for two years because of the pandemic, said school officials.
This year school officials believed they were able to have a safe gathering of families again.
Cardinal-Thon 2022 was held on Sunday throughout the elementary side of the building.
The event included an inflatable obstacle course, games and activities for different age groups to complete. Students had the support of their family and friends who sponsored them to encourage them to take part.
“It was a great way to celebrate some normalcy again,” said Beth Roy, this year’s Cardinal-Thon coordinator. “There was something for everyone.”
Families enjoyed the food including haluski, hotdogs, pizza and much more. There was also a bake sale going on with cookies, brownies and fudge.
The day culminated in the announcing of the winners of the Chinese auction, the Blackstone griddle package, and bicycle.
All students received a Cardinal-Thon T-shirt that they can choose to wear for gym classes. On the back the local business sponsors were listed. Royer’s 322 was a major sponsor this year.
DCC expressed appreciation to all of the sponsors, families and teachers for making this event possible.