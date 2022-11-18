DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for Small Business of the Year and Community Cup awards planned to be presented at its annual event on Jan. 28, 2023.
The DuBois Area Jaycees are also seeking nominations for their Distinguished Service Award, which is also given at the annual award event.
Nomination forms are available at the DuBois Chamber office and can be emailed for completion. Certain business criteria is required for these special awards. The nomination deadline is Dec. 15.
For more information, call the chamber at 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
Last year’s winners included DuBois Drug & Wellness, Small Business of the Year recipient; Christ the King Manor, the Community Cup recipient; and Jackie Syktich, the Distinguished Service Award.
This year’s winners will be celebrated at the annual Business Bash on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 8 p.m. Food and hors d’oeuvres will be served and there will be several fundraisers held during the event.
Business sponsors for the Business Bash are also being accepted.
Reservations are $45 per person or $80 per couple. Please RSVP by calling or emailing the chamber.