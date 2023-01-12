DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the 2022 Small Business of the Year award, Calliari’s Bakery, as well as the Community Cup winner for 2022, First Class Children’s Foundation.
“We extend our congratulations to Brad Calliari and his wife, Sue, and their team at Calliari’s Bakery for being our Small Business of the Year award winner and to the First Class Children’s Foundation for the Community Cup award,” said chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
Calliari’s Bakery, located at 318 DuBois St., DuBois, has been owned and operated by Brad and Sue Calliari since 1986. It is a family-owned and operated business with focus on the local community and their patrons.
“We pride ourselves on superior customer service,” according to information provided by the Calliaris to the chamber on their nomination form. “When customers walk into our little piece of Italy they are greeted immediately with hospitality and big, happy smiles.”
Calliari’s has been and will continue to be involved within the community as they offer bread donations for many functions and always help when able to do so.
“We support our local veterans, Boy Scout troops and various sports,” according to Calliari’s. “Being a small business, we cannot always meet every donation need, but we make every effort to help when asked.”
The small business award is given based on the criteria of staying power, growth, involvement in the community and contributions. Award winners must also be locally-owned, privately-held businesses with no more than 50 employees.
By comparison, the Community Cup is given to a business, civic group or nonprofit organization which has shown positive and effective performance in community service.
First Class Children’s Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in DuBois in 2017 by Matt Reed. Through the course of the last six years the foundation has grown substantially, increasing their outreach to local children and continuing to strengthen their unwavering devotion to their community. First Class Children’s Foundation’s mission is to create a better community through various programs designed to captivate children, create positive experiences in school, and inspire literacy, creativity, and imagination through every aspect of the local area.
“With the 2022 year behind us, we recognize some of the unique accomplishments that we have been able to achieve in the community,” according to the nomination form for First Class. “2022 was the best year ever for our organization. We planned and executed the largest and most ambitious slate of community events in our history. Headlining these efforts were various repeat events such as Cars & Coffee held at the DuBois Middle School. This community event has become a staple for the local car enthusiasts in our area. It is an early morning car cruise in that takes place on the last Sunday of the month June-August. We continued our partnership with Sheetz to provide excellent coffee directly on site to our supporters and spectators, and we also partnered with Prontock’s Beer Distributor to provide sodas for the event.”
These deserving businesses will receive their awards at the annual chamber Business Bash event scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake. Social hour will be from 6-8 p.m. The awards program will start at 8 p.m. There will be a cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, along with a dessert and coffee bar. There will be a basket raffle to benefit student scholarships. The cost is $45 per person or $80 per couple.
For those interested in attending the event to celebrate the winners, RSVPs can be made to the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce by Jan. 20 by calling 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
The DuBois Area Jaycees Distinguished Service Award will also be presented at this event. However, the award recipient is kept secret until that evening.