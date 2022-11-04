DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce staff and board of directors have come together this year to provide something more than just one day of supporting “Shop Local,” according to Executive Director Jodi August.
“Although we appreciate American Express’s Shop Small annual campaign, we want to do something that encourages local spending throughout the holiday season,” said August. “The mission of our DuBois Chamber Check-in Challenge is to invite holiday shoppers to do more in-person shopping at local businesses and less online shopping outside of our area. By checking-in, these businesses get visible advertising that local shoppers were there.
“The chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check-in (publicly on social media) at participating chamber businesses, and ‘tag’ our chamber (@DuBoisChamberofCommerce) for your name to be entered into a special Christmas cash drawing of $500,” said August.
A contest page will be located on the chamber website and a link on their social media posts to see which member businesses will participate.
The rules are simple, only one person will win, and a person can “check-in and tag us” only once at each chamber participating business from Sunday, Nov. 20 until Tuesday, Dec. 20. Each business check-in and tag will equal your name in the drawing. On Dec. 21 via social media, one lucky person will be drawn to win $500 of Christmas cash.
August said she is thrilled that the chamber is able to do something on a larger scale this year.
“The mission of the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is to be action-oriented in business and community, promote a strong business climate for our members, as well as provide leadership and improvement of our local economy,” she said.
August said she feels fortunate that the organization is supported by more than 400 local businesses and growing.
“We value our members and are always looking at ways to create business growth in our community,” August said. “We hope that more people shop local than ever before. Small businesses are an integral and vital part of our community.”