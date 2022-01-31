DuBOIS — The 2021 Small Business of the Year Award was presented to DuBois Drug and Wellness at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Business Bash and Awards ceremony at the DuBois Country Club.
The small business award is given based on the criteria of staying power, growth, involvement in the community and contributions. Award winners must also be locally-owned, privately held businesses with no more than 50 employees.
“We’re humbled and honored by this award to be named the Small Business of the Year in 2021,” said Bill Drahushak, who owns the pharmacy, along with his wife, Lizz Drahushak.
DuBois Drug and Wellness has been locally owned for 15 years, said Dana Smith, who presented the award and is a previous chamber Small Business of the Year Award recipient.
“From the onset of that business, their mantra has been ‘your community, your health, your pharmacy,’” said Smith. “DuBois Drug and Wellness has many in-store programs that are a testament to their service to the community. They offer free diabetic supplies to their diabetic customers, they offer free compliance packaging to their customers to help them with medication compliance. When customers can’t make it to the pharmacy due to whether or other unforeseen circumstances, they offer free delivery services. Anyone who is a customer of theirs, long-term or brand new, knows simply by entering their business, that it’s exceptionally obvious that their employees go way out of their way. They go the extra mile to help the people of our community — as it’s often typical of those who have a philanthropic heart (like) the Drahushak’s.”
Smith noted that the nominee application for DuBois Drug and Wellness didn’t list the organizations they support.
“I found it quite interesting that they simply state and I quote, ‘We do not normally count the cases or causes we donate to in a year. We don’t talk about it. It’s just something we feel it’s our duty to do,’” said Smith. “However, I can tell you that they are certainly generous in their community support. As an example, I can tell you about the two scholarships that they offer to local students each year, when those students plan to pursue a education in pharmacy, or career in pharmacy. They also make a concerted effort to hire local students who have an interest in a healthcare career so that they can get a better understanding of exactly what goes on in the world of the pharmacy. Like so many in the healthcare professions, Bill and Lizz Drahushak stepped up their efforts during the pandemic.”
DuBois Drug and Wellness never closed their doors during the pandemic, said Smith.
“They expanded their delivery services through an arduous process, requiring many man hours and many of those hours after typical business hours,” said Smith. “They became a pharmacy recognized as able to administer the COVID vaccines. As of the submission of their name for consideration of this award, they had administered over 3,400 vaccines to members of our community.”
The sacrifices of running a small business affects the entire family, said Smith.
“It’s noteworthy tonight to mention and recognize the Drahushaks’ children as well. So Kate, Mitchell, and Adam, your parents could not have built such an amazing business if it weren’t for your love and support,” said Smith. “We as a community are so blessed to have such a dedicated pharmacy in our small business family.”
“We continue to evolve and look for new ways to serve and help those who are our patients, who aren’t our patients, our community. Everything we do is based around that philosophy,” said Bill Drahushak, while accepting the award.
Drahushak said he and his wife, along with their employees, have dedicated themselves to the DuBois area community.
He first thanked DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, along with the City of DuBois and the Sandy Township volunteer fire departments.
“When we were able to get COVID vaccines, I called up Herm and I said, ‘I need a place to give it.’ And Herm said, ‘take your pick. What do you want?’” said Drahushak. “Without hesitation, we ended up with third ward fire hall for four months, three or four days a week, we gave vaccines to people from all over, thousands of people. So I thank all those people, because they made that happen. Without that, we have nowhere to give them.”
If you’ve been in our shop it’s kind of small,” said Drahushak. “We’re not shoveling 3,000 people through that store. I’d like to thank (state) representative Mike Armanini. He was instrumental too. I called him up (and said) Mike, ‘My supplies are drying up.’ Mike, ‘I need this.’ And he was sympathetic. He listened. He helped us and kept that ball rolling so that we could continue to vaccinate and continue to help people.”
Drahushak also thanked Dan Baronick.
“Dan is a close personal friend of mine, but he was the first one to see our vision. When I came to him and said, “I want to buy a pharmacy.” And I told him, he goes, “Why?” And I explained to him what our vision was. Dan was the one who made that happen,” he said.
“Finally though, it’s my staff, my co-workers, the people I every day work with,” said Drahushak. “Six days a week these guys are out delivering — hundreds of miles, daily, to make sure our personal care homes get their meds, our customers get their meds and they do it just wonderfully.”
He also thanked his pharmacy technicians, his staff, calling them the “lifeblood of what we do. These people pack meds. They service customers. They do all of the things that keep us running. They’re really the heartbeat of what we do. I thank them so much for that because without them, we wouldn’t exist.”
Drahushak also thanked his office manager, Tracy McCluskey.
“That’s her title, but as any of you who own a small business know you wear a lot of hats in small business,” said Drahushak. “You might have one title, but you do 25 different things. Tracy does that for us, whatever I need Tracy’s there. She helps us, keeps us moving, whatever we need.”
He also thanked DuBois Drug and Wellness’ head technician, Cheri McConnell, who 15 years ago, she left another job to come work for them.
“I am eternally grateful because what she does for us can never be replaced. She is a fantastic technician, a fantastic employee and a fantastic friend,” said Drahushak.
He thanked pharmacist Bill Kolash, who spent countless hours of his own time.
“If any of you have tried to navigate the government program, no offense to the government, there is a lot of stuff that he’s done. Bill did it a lot on his own, allowed us to get vaccines. Did all of that work to get us to where we are today. And besides that, he’s the best pharmacist I’ve ever worked with — caring, compassionate, and loyal, everything you could want in an employee and a pharmacist that’s Bill Kolash,” he said.
“Finally my family. I wouldn’t be here without my family,” said Drahushak. “My mom and dad who decided Florida was better than coming up here in the cold. My mother-in-law Deb Mitchell. My father-in-law who unfortunately is no longer with us, but every day I hear the words of wisdom. He guided me so much in business. I hear his words of wisdom in the back of my head daily — ‘Don’t fall in love with your assets and cash is king.’ Thanks.”
He thanked his children and his wife Lizz.
“She’s (Lizz) the love of my life. She is the reason I do what I do. She is my rock. They say behind every great man is a great woman. Well, I am like no means a great man, but I have the greatest woman standing beside me to help me, guide me through owning a business,” he said.