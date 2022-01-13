DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce has announced their 2021 Business Award recipients for Small Business of the Year and the Community Cup.
“We extend our congratulations to Bill Drahushak and his team at DuBois Drug & Wellness for being our 2021 Small Business of the Year award winner and to the staff at Christ the King Manor for being the winner of the 2021 Community Cup award,” said chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
Drahushak began DuBois Drug & Wellness in 2006 with the intent of offering a full-service, community-based pharmacy to the DuBois area.
Over the past 15 years, DuBois Drug & Wellness has provided thousands of dollars in scholarships for local students seeking a profession in pharmacology, as well as taking countless aspiring students under their wings to learn more about the industry. This past year, Drahushak and his staff of 15 have stayed open to care for those in the community, even expanding their services to further provide for their customers.
Christ the King Manor began in 1971 and over the past 50 years, have dedicated their services to their residents, both past and present, along with each one’s family.
In 2021, Christ the King Manor celebrated their 50th anniversary by fundraising and donating more than $20,000 to 12 different worthwhile causes. Headed into the new year, Christ the King Manor has many expansion plans in progress to continue being a leader both for their residents and the community.
These deserving businesses will receive their awards at the annual chamber Business Bash event scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 at the DuBois Country Club.
For those interested in attending the event to celebrate the winners, RSVPs can be made to the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce.
“The Greater DuBois Chamber would like to thank all our members for supporting our missions and again would like to offer our congratulations to DuBois Drug & Wellness and Christ the King Manor for being our award recipients,” said August.