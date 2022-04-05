DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce has joined the No P3 Bridge Tolling Coalition, which has formed to oppose the Department of Transportation’s proposal to toll nine interstate bridges across Pennsylvania.
This statewide coalition is “a group of legislators, county commissioners, state representatives, chamber directors, economic development partners, statewide business organizations, businesses, affected communities and citizens,” said chamber Executive Director Jodi August. “All of us are against tolling our Interstate 80 bridges. Some of the reasons are because, first of all, they won’t give us a dollar figure on what trucks and cars will be charged. And we know that it’ll hurt local residents traveling that route to get to and from work, not to mention businesses.”
In February of 2021, Gov. Tom Wolf’s Administration and PennDOT introduced the Public-Private Partnership (P3) Board’s approval of the Major Bridge P3 initiative that plans to toll a total of nine bridges across the state. The tolling is a result of the $8.1 billion funding gap for maintaining and improving highways and bridges.
The coalition unanimously believes this will be devastating to community and local businesses.
Locally, the North Fork bridges on I-80 in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges on I-80 in Clarion County are part of PennDOT’s tolling proposal.
“Typically, our chamber does not take a stance on anything political, unless our entire membership’s on board with it,” said August. “The majority of our local legislators, and pretty much everybody that I’ve talked to, is against tolling the interstate bridges.”
Although Senate Bill 382 was introduced by Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr (R-35), the coalition is seeking support of not only this bill but support for ceasing operation of this tolling project. Senate Bill 382 would nullify the current plan by the P3 Board and require an open and clear process for future projects.
“While PennDOT is seeking to address infrastructure funding shortfalls, the cost to install and manage these tolls are likely to outpace revenue collected,” said a coalition press release. “The cost per bridge toll will be $1-$2/car and $8-$12/trucks and other large wheelbase vehicles including RVs. According to the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, the cost to operate a truck in PA will increase by over $6,000 annually. These costs will be passed on to consumers, exacerbating an already inflated market. PennDOT recently announced the intention to award the contract to build and manage these tolls to an Australian company, even while affected communities and business groups are challenging PennDOT’s legal authority to institute these tolls.”
The members of the No P3 Bridge Tolling Coalition state that PennDOT should have sustainable sources for infrastructure funding, but the proposed tolls are “a problem masquerading as solution.”
The committee has shared the following concerns regarding this project for the area:
- Vehicle diversion to avoid tolls will effect Main Street businesses by creating more traffic with less parking which will deter customers
- Vehicle diversion will increase Main Street traffic creating rapid and costly deterioration of the roadways
- Emergency Medical Services (EMS)-tolling and diverted traffic will impact response times on an already short-staffed and under-funded emergency services in our rural area
- Tolling expenses will create a financial burden to businesses who will be required to pay tolls
- Will tolling booths support oversized loads?
- Will businesses simply relocate to avoid these burdensome tolls which will negatively impact our local economy and employment opportunities
The mission of the coalition is to spread awareness about the “damage that PennDOT’s Pennsylvania Public Private Partnership (P3) Board Major Bridge Initiative will have to the local communities and Pennsylvania’s economy.” They strongly support finding bipartisan, equitable and sustainable solutions to Pennsylvania’s infrastructure needs.