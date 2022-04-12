DuBOIS — To help draw attention to the good work and service that several area civic organizations do in the community and across the globe, the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is hosting a joint civic club mixer later this month, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
Clubs, which will be at the April 28 event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the DuBois Country Club, will include: DuBois Lions Club, DuBois Kiwanis Club, DuBois Rotary Club and the DuBois Area Jaycees.
This joint event is providing them an opportunity to work together on a common goal — to stock the local food pantry, according to the chamber and club presidents.
“We hope that those who attend this event may want to get involved with what we do,” said the chamber and club presidents. “We want to encourage people not be afraid to step up and volunteer to do something that’s close to your heart. Each civic organization has unique opportunities of good work and service projects. Many, in our own backyard. For those who attend this event, there will be members of each club on-hand to discuss what we do. This will be a casual evening to talk about ‘the good’ in our community.”
Below is information provided by the presidents about their organizations:
DuBois Lions Club
The Lions Club International is a world leader in the effort to prevent avoidable blindness, and they’re diligently working with Lions clubs and local partners to help provide the local capacity building, training, medications, and treatment needed for those with eye diseases.
Lions are committed to providing youth and young adults with opportunities to succeed.
The Lions Quest program provides young people and their educators with tools to make positive choices, resist drugs and alcohol, learn through service and become healthy young people. When disaster strikes, they respond. They provide funding to address preparedness and immediate needs that allow Lions and their partners to be among the first on the scene in the wake of the world’s most devastating hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and other disasters. Lions take action in their communities, working face-to-face with the people they serve. They support the wide variety of humanitarian efforts implemented and coordinated by Lions and give grants to increase their scale and effectiveness.
DuBois Kiwanis ClubKiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Every club is committed to doing service that is close to its heart and crucial to its community. Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children. Today, they stand with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis and many ages in between in 80 countries and geographic areas.
The DuBois Kiwanis Club was chartered in 1921. The DuBois Club has sponsored the smoke alarm project for parents of newborns at Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois for more than 30 years. Kids need Kiwanis. Kiwanis helps kids around the world. Local clubs look out for the communities and the international organization takes on large-scale challenges, such as fighting hunger, disease and poverty. Each community has different needs. They are passionate about making a difference. Helping kids grow and succeed is at the heart of everything they do. But how they do it is just as important. They believe their neighborhoods and the world are best served when people of all ages and different backgrounds work together to share their time and talents.
DuBois Rotary Club
Rotary, they are people of action.
Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in their communities, and in ourselves. Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision.
For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, they are always working to better the world, and they stay committed to the end.
Rotary members believe that they have a shared responsibility to take action on their world’s most persistent issues. Their 46,000-plus clubs work together to: Promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies, protect the environment. They provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through their fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Together, they see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. They see differently: Their multidisciplinary perspective helps them see challenges in unique ways. They think differently: They apply leadership and expertise to social issues — and find unique solutions. They act responsibly: Their passion and perseverance create lasting change. They make a difference at home and around the world: Their members can be found in the community and across the globe.
DuBois Area JayceesJaycees or JCI? Junior Chamber International, commonly referred to as JCI, is a non-profit international non-governmental organization of young people between 18 and 40 years old. Step up to build yourself, grow, and become a leader. JCI has members in about 124 countries, and regional or national organizations in most of them. The first local Junior Chamber chapter was founded in 1915, but the international umbrella organization Junior Chamber International (JCI) was founded in Mexico in 1944. It encourages young people to become active citizens and to participate in efforts towards social and economic development, and international cooperation, good-will and understanding. Why should young professionals get involved in JCI? Expand your network of friends and business contacts locally and across the globe. Get the chance to give back to your community and effect positive change. Develop your leadership and management skills; as well as have personal development opportunities.
This event is open to the anyone and all civic club members.
All they ask is that those attending donate a canned or non-perishable food item that evening to go to the local food bank. Attendees will be able to enjoy a cash bar, enter to win door prizes, and network with those who are making a difference in the community, statewide, and internationally.
Reservations are appreciated by contacting the chamber by phone at 814-371-5010 or by email at dacc@duboispachamber.com.
For more information and to find other upcoming events, visit the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce website at www.duboispachamber.com.