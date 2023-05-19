DuBOIS — The economic impact of hosting the USCAA Small College World Series in the City of DuBois brings in $500,000 annually to the area, according to Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Executive Director Jodi August.
“Over the course of the last five years, that’s over $2 million from tourism spent at local businesses,” said August. “We’re fortunate to have the support of local business owners, community residents, beautiful hotels, great restaurants, not to mention gas stations/convenience stores, and many other small businesses.”
August noted that this is the fifth year hosting the series, and each year, they receive positive feedback from the many teams that visit.
“We’re happy to hold the USCAA Small College World Series here in DuBois,” said August. “These talented players come from all over the US; Ohio, New York State, Maine, Alabama, Florida, and many from Pennsylvania. This year, there are 20 teams, including Penn State DuBois.”
August said she believes that the families and players who visit DuBois during the baseball and softball national championships can stay focused on their games because the area is friendly, safe, easy to navigate, the baseball fields are within walking distance of each other, and it leaves them with a “feel good experience that we hope brings them back one day.”
“What’s not to love about rural Pennsylvania — we have it all,” said August. “We look forward to hosting the next four years.”