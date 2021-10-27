HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) has announced its 2022 officers and board of directors who will take office on Jan. 1, 2022:
- Officers Chair – Fred Gaffney, Columbia Montour Chamber
- Chair-Elect – Tracy Becker, Clarion Area Chamber
- Treasurer/Corporate Secretary – Brian Schill, Peters Township Chamber
- Immediate Past Chair – Kellie Goodman Shaffer, Bedford County Chamber
Board of Directors:
- Ron Aldom, Somerset County Chamber
- Jodi August, Greater DuBois Chamber
- Chris Berleth, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber
- George Book, West Shore Chamber
- Lindsay Griffin, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber
- Alex Halper, PA Chamber
- Steven Hunsberger, Indian Valley Chamber
- Michelle Kreutzer, Pittsburgh Airport Area Chamber
- Christa Lundy, Meadville Area Chamber
- Gina Suydam, Wyoming County Chamber
- Dan Taylor, African American Chamber of Western PA
Board members serve in a volunteer leadership role for a specified term, developing and leading the annual Plan of Action to assist in the enhancement of quality education in professional and organizational development to its members. Key events for PACP include the annual Chamber Professionals & Leadership Conference, Chamber Day in Harrisburg, and ongoing professional development webinars and programs.
The mission of PACP is to enhance the quality and relevance of chamber management in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. To achieve this mission, PACP is dedicated to providing continuous quality education in professional and organizational development to its members.