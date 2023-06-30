DuBOIS — Once again, resident Jennifer Jackson asked the DuBois City Council at its meeting this week if there was any more information about where the $93,000 in cash came from after it was removed from the DuBois Area United Way office and delivered to the city building by city Solicitor Toni Cherry the week of May 1.
“There was a videotape of it. Has that ever been fully explained?” said Jackson. “And what is council’s position on the money that came in? How does the council, elected council members, feel about the voicemail that was left? I mean, are we still supporting the solicitor at this point? I guess I’d just like to know, we’ve never really had an answer about the voicemail or the money. I just thought it would be nice to maybe see if there was an answer on it.”
Jackson also asked how the elected council members feel about the solicitor.
“I’ll be honest, I did not put my name in for the (appointed) position for council, even though I had garnered the most votes (as a write-in),” said Jackson. “But knowing that if I had, I know what my first motion would’ve been tonight would be to ask for the resignation of this solicitor in the room knowing that I don’t feel that she acts on behalf of the citizens. So just wondering if anyone, any elected official would like to talk about it.”
Mayor Ed Walsh, after some research, said it was “community fund” money.
“It was replaced back into the community fund,” said Walsh. “I don’t have an explanation as to why it was where it was at, but it’s there now and it’s all been taken care of. That’s where it came from, community fund money.”
Resident Elliot Gelfand asked if it was common practice to keep DuBois City funds at the United Way office.
“It seems like that would not be a good governance practice,” said Gelfand. “I wasn’t aware United Way had any type of banking services. Is there an investigation or fact finding as to why that was occurring? Is that still continuing to occur?”
“I mean we’re still looking into it,” said Walsh.
“There’s no (city) monies at the United Way now, correct?” said Councilman James Aughenbaugh.
“Everything is in the bank,” said Walsh.
Jackson and Gelfand are among a number of citizens who have been questioning the city council at every meeting since the March 20 indictment of city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with allegedly committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department. Suplizio is on paid administrative leave.
Jackson first questioned the council about the $93,000 in cash being at the United Way office and then being brought to the city building at the May 8 council meeting.
At that meeting, Interim Manager Chris Nasuti confirmed that the money was brought in but they didn’t know where the money originated. He said he and police Chief Blaine Clark took the money to the bank, opened a new account and the money is secured there. The Attorney General’s Office was also made aware that the city has the money, Nasuti said.
According to a statement published on May 12, the DuBois United Way said it does not believe that the $93,000 in cash, which was reported to have been removed from the United Way office, were funds that belonged to them.
The Courier Express recently sought comment about the Suplizio investigation and specifically about the $93,000 from the press office of the Attorney General. However, beyond the public charging documents and press release, the spokesperson, via email, said they have nothing additional to add.
“I can say, generally speaking, investigations do not end with filing of charges,” according to the AG press office.