DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council held a work session last Thursday afternoon to set the agenda for its regular meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Monday (tonight) at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
“If anybody has any questions, comments, additions, changes, if you could have them to us, council and public, by noon on Friday, we’ll make those changes to the agenda and then get them posted,” said Acting Manager Chris Nasuti.
One of the matters expected to be on Monday’s agenda is an update on the forensic financial analysis, said Nasuti. He noted that the Requests for Proposals (RFPs) were due Friday and they had received two as of Thursday.
The city started the process of a full forensic audit of city accounts as a result of the recent allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel asked if the city has to discuss this with Sandy Township since consolidation grant money is being used to help pay for the audit.
Nasuti said the city will have discussions with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). He said there is a matrix to analyze the proposals and the DCED will have its input.
Some of the other items expected to be on Monday’s agenda include:
- A resolution for sidewalk maintenance on Maple Avenue, the second phase of the sidewalk project that Sandy Township is doing.
- To schedule the next 10-person joint board consolidation meeting for May 22.
Gabriel asked Redevelopment Director and Assistant Public Works Superintendent Joe Mitchell if he could provide an update on DuBois Community Days planning at Monday’s meeting.
Mitchell said he’d be happy to provide an update on Community Days which will be held in June.
During the public comment portion, resident Jennifer Jackson asked why Mitchell would speak on Community Days.
Gabriel said she doesn’t care who speaks; she would just like an update on it.
“I just wondered why, with his (Mitchell) position, why are you directing to him on Community Days?” said Jackson.
Gabriel noted that it’s because Mitchell is a firefighter and is also involved with the Community Days committee.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said to Mitchell, “I know you’re a go-to man on a lot of things,” but with regard to the parade committee, “do you carry chairmanship?”
“I am the chairman,” said Mitchell.
Jackson also questioned the council if they are going to start itemizing what bills are “actually getting paid at the council meetings instead of just, these are the bills that we’re paying and it’s not actually out there what you’re paying and for how much and to whom? I know when I go to Sandy Township, it’s done that way. Just wondered if there was a reason why we’re not listing the bills.”
Nasuti said he would get back to Jackson on that.
“I wondered did Diane have a comment? I know she just told (councilman) Jim (Aughenbaugh) not to speak,” said Jackson.
“No she (Bernardo) did not,” Solicitor Toni Cherry interjected.
“I was just going to comment to Jim, I understand, having (gone) to Sandy Township (meetings), what you’re looking for and what we have here in council is nothing that you’re looking for. So I think your comments have been received by our manager,” said Bernardo.
“Good. Thank you,” said Jackson.
“I did have someone else ask me that,” said Gabriel. “I mean, I do think we have 13 pages worth of bills here, anytime, is this something that if they wanted to do a right-to-know request for that they could take a look at?”
Cherry said that is something that could be done.
“Much of that would have to be reviewed,” said Cherry. “A lot of things would be redacted if they contain confidential information that’s exempt.”
“I would like to bring up the agenda listed online for tonight’s meeting,” said Gabriel. “We can’t do anything to correct it tonight. It has a wrong date on it. Today’s April 20th, not the 22nd. And it’s listed on our website as April 22nd. So we do need to make sure that, we (council) just have an email of what the agenda is, but when it gets posted on the website, we need to make sure that somebody’s putting the correct dates on there. I’m not sure who uploads those, but that is important.”
Mayor Ed Walsh said the council and staff will make sure that is addressed.
Following the work session, the council held an executive session to discuss a land purchase. No action was to be taken.