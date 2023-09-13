DuBOIS — With regret, the DuBois City Council, at its meeting on Monday, accepted the resignation of longtime administrative secretary Bobbie Shaffer.
“It’s with a heavy heart though,” said Councilman James Aughenbaugh before he made the motion to accept Shaffer’s resignation. “Bobbie’s done so many great things for over the years and (has been a) pleasure to work with....”
Councilman Shane Dietz seconded the motion and Shaffer’s resignation was accepted in a 4-1 vote.
“I want to say no, but I know how important this is to you with your family and the next journey in your life. So reluctantly, friend, I say yes,” said Councilwoman Diane Bernardo.
“Reluctantly, yes,” said Aughenbaugh.
“Absolutely not, no. I mean it,” said Mayor Ed Walsh.
Both Dietz and Councilman Pat Reasinger voted yes.
“I just want to thank Bobbie Shaffer for the time and energy that she has given to us. She’s a very genuine and kindhearted person and (I’m) excited for what your future brings,” said Dietz.
Solicitor Toni Cherry expressed her “profound appreciation to Mrs. Shaffer. It was a privilege to work with you all these years. You have an encyclopedia of knowledge of all documents within the city and it’s always been really so comforting to be able to talk about things that I thought I remembered and to run it by you. It’s been privilege to work with you.”
“Bobbie, I don’t know what to say,” said Walsh, noting that Shaffer has worked for the city for about 14 years. “I appreciate your dignity. They say everybody’s replaceable. I just don’t know about this one. You replaced another person, Fran Lias, who left us for the same thing, to retire. We didn’t like that either. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Sept. 11
At the beginning of the meeting, the council held a moment of silence for the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
Constitution Week proclamation
The council proclaimed the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week, which “reaffirms the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties,” according to the proclamation read by Walsh. Sept. 17 marks the 234th anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention.