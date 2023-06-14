DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at Monday’s meeting, accepted the resignation of Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel.
Gabriel announced her resignation on May 25 and it was effective immediately.
The council is currently asking any resident who is interested in serving the remaining six months of Gabriel’s term send a letter of interest and resume to the city council’s attention at the City of DuBois, 16 W. Scribner Ave., PO Box 408, DuBois, PA 15801 by noon on Tuesday, June 20.
At the June 8 work session, Mayor Ed Walsh said that the council was to hold an executive session following that meeting to discuss the vacancy.
During Monday’s public comment portion of the meeting, resident Bev Kurts said there are seven reasons why the council is allowed to hold an executive session and asked what was the council’s reason to call for one after last week’s work session.
“Personnel,” said Mayor Ed Walsh.
“Did you use names? Because if not, I think to be transparent, you could have done that right here. If you were just describing procedure, that could have been done right here instead of an executive session,” said Kurts.
“They also asked me questions of law where it would appear if they have statute that changes how they might approach it,” said city Solicitor Toni Cherry. “And as long as they get advice from me, I’m allowed to give that to them in private. They can discuss it, they can take no action on that. They are allowed to consult with counsel in private.”
Kurts said she just believes it would have been more transparent to discuss it in public.
“There’s really nothing transparent. If you read the paper, I mean we’re going to advertise, we’re going to interview, two weeks from today, we’re going to appoint a new council member,” said Walsh.
Resident Jennifer Jackson said, “I guess the voters spoke at the last election who they would like to see in here.” She said she finds it “kind of shocking” that the council is going to interview applicants when the voters already spoke as to who they want to see in the position next.
“I’m really questioning the whole procedure. And if it is the controller that was stated, then maybe the controller...,” said Jackson.
Walsh said it was never stated definitely that the controller would be named to the position.
“That is what happened the last time,” said Walsh.
“You said that’s usually what happens,” said Jackson. “I mean, we see how that works in the city. So I’m just wondering if they’re not willing to devote to the controller then maybe it’s time that the citizens do a write-in campaign for controller. I’m just throwing that out there. But just wondering, I just think that the voters spoke and wonder why this council cannot do what the voters ask and only what this select few are doing. I’m mind blown by all of it. Literally. Mind blown. Mind blown.”
“Jen kind of stole my thunder, but if you hadn’t heard, I was recently elected by both the Republican and Democratic tickets to serve on council starting in January, but after the election and the voters spoke, there’s now an opening right now. I don’t see any reason why Jen or I shouldn’t be placed on council at this time,” said Elliot Gelfand. “Why would we go through two separate transitions when we could just transition somebody now and have continuity going into consolidation, going into all of these issues we’re facing with forensic audits and things like that. So I don’t see any reason to put someone on there for six months when we already have two clear options that were selected by the voters to start serving council at this time. I submitted my letter of interest to (interim manager) Chris (Nasuti) along with my resume. I think the election was pretty much a good interview. I’m happy to interview for it as well and state my case.”
Gelfand and Jackson ran successful write-in campaigns in the May primary election for two seats on city council. They both swept the Republican and Democratic bids for the November election.
Gelfand noted that he believes he is very qualified, with a background in finance and being an attorney, and the voters agree.
“I just ask that you seek me or Jen as the next council person for DuBois to fill the vacant spot left by Shannon Gabriel’s resignation,” said Gelfand.
Near the end of the meeting, Nasuti noted to those in attendance that letters of interest for the vacancy will be accepted until June 20 and then the council will evaluate those and make a recommendation at their next meeting on June 26.
“I think that Jen, Pat and Elliot, all great candidates, but I do think it is important to see if there is anybody else out in the community interested in serving,” said Nasuti.
“I just want to reiterate that,” said Walsh. “So next Tuesday at noon ... anybody that’s interested, please have your letter in here and two weeks from tonight, we will swear in our new council person.”
On Tuesday morning, Nasuti told the Courier Express that the city has received two applicants to date.