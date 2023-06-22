DuBOIS — In a unanimous vote at Thursday’s work session, the DuBois City Council appointed Patrick Reasinger to fill the vacant seat on the five-member council after last month’s resignation of Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel.
Those voting in favor of appointing Reasinger were Mayor Ed Walsh and council members Diane Bernardo, James Aughenbaugh and Shane Dietz.
Walsh said Reasinger will be sworn in at the council’s meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. His term as a city council member will end Jan. 1, 2023, which is when Gabriel’s term would have ended.
Gabriel, whose resignation was effective on May 25, was up for reelection to the council in the May 16 primary, along with Councilwoman Bernardo and Mayor Walsh.
Three write-in challengers defeated the incumbents for positions on the council, according to certified results from the primary election released by Clearfield County.
In the race for DuBois mayor, Reasinger received the most votes on both the Republican and Democratic ballots, sweeping the bids for the municipal election on Nov. 7.
In the race for DuBois City Council, voters were able to vote for two people on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
On the Republican ballot, Jennifer Jackson received 722 write-in votes, followed by 601 write-in votes for Elliot Gelfand. They both defeated Gabriel, who received 354 votes.
On the Democratic ballot, Jackson received 384 write-in votes, followed by 380 write-in votes for Gelfand. They both defeated Bernardo, who received 179 votes.
Like Reasinger, Jackson and Gelfand swept the Republican and Democratic bids for two council seats in November.
Reasinger, Jackson and Gelfand will all go on the November ballot with a party designation of Democratic/Republican. Anyone can still run a write-in campaign, if they choose.
“Patrick, congratulations,” said Walsh. “Congratulations, also, to Elliot, very good interview. Thank you, we appreciate you coming in.”
Drought watch
Interim Manager Chris Nasuti noted that Pennsylvania has issued a drought watch for the entire state, regardless of circumstances.
“They’re (state) requesting a voluntary reduction of water use by 5 percent from all users,” said Nasuti. “Specifically, we are 1 inch below starting today, so I assume we are going to be back in the normal range, but we’re 1 inch below normal range right now. So technically we would be in that same drought watch by our own contingency plan. Hopefully after this weekend we’ll be out of that. But we’ll still follow the state’s advice on a contingency plan. Monday we’ll recommend people voluntarily cut back 5 percent.”