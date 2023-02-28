DuBOIS — The possibility of replacing a waterline in the Coke Hill area was presented to DuBois City Council at last week’s work session.
Manager John “Herm” Suplizio briefly discussed a packet of information, compiled by city Engineer Chris Nasuti, detailing price estimates on a waterline replacement project proposal. The information was given to the council for their review.
“This would be replacing the waterline everywhere where we’ve got a sewer line,” said Suplizio. “Everybody knows ... there is a lot of construction going on in Coke Hill right now, we’re replacing the sanitary sewer line up there. Obviously after that sanitary sewer line gets replaced, the next thing would be to pave that road. That’s the theory behind it.”
“As we talked about Maple Avenue, if you remember right, who could forget we did Maple Avenue,” said Suplizio. “We said to ourselves, hey, we (cannot) replace this road and not replace the 100-year-old waterline that’s underneath it.”
It’s a similar situation on Coke Hill right now, said Suplizio.
“We’re going to continue to have breaks. We’re going to repave these roads up here and now we’re going to have waterline breaks,” said Suplizio, noting that there have been numerous waterline breaks on Coke Hill for the last six months.
“They’re older lines,” he said. “Keep in mind after the sewer line, if we pave the roads, we are going to have water breaks, they’re old waterlines. We’re going to be digging out the brand new road. (We) gave you the figure, that’s probably give or take, you can look at it, digest it.”
Suplizio said the city would have to implement a water rate increase to cover the cost of putting a new waterline in the Coke Hill area.
“We don’t have $1.4 million to cover that job up there, but if you want to think about it a little bit longer, put it on the agenda for maybe next work session,” said Suplizio. “I’m not saying to do it or not to do it. You have the information in front of you. This is a big time decision because again we don’t have to do it, but we can’t complain when we dig up a new road because the waterline is so old.”
Council Member Shannon Gabriel asked if the manager and engineer have calculated what the rate of the water rate increase would need to be.
Suplizio said they haven’t calculated that rate at this point.
Council Member Diane Bernardo asked if there was a waterline break on Coke Hill a couple of weeks ago.
“There’s probably been about five or six (over the last couple of months),” said Suplizio.
It was estimated that the five breaks over the last couple of months probably cost the city about $100,000.
“That’s 14 percent of our cost ...,” said Mayor Ed Walsh.
Suplizio said it’s something for the council to think about and Nasuti could provide some more information on what the water rate increase or surcharge would have to be to cover the cost of a new waterline.
“It’s not something that you have to do, but please give it some thought,” said Suplizio.
Accolades
The council and Chief Blaine Clark recognized the police department on their quick response to the shooting which injured a DuBois man on Feb. 19 at Invictus, a recreational facility and bar located on DuBois Street.
“They (police) did shine, as usual, and maybe that’s why it’s so hard to give accolades because they’re always doing it, most of them, they did a fantastic job, right place, right time because they were out there patrolling. They were proactive. They should have been, and it showed it worked, 18 seconds on scene and they were there very quick,” said Clark.
“Of course, you know my opinions on our police department, but I (also) think we would be remiss to not give credit to ... the owner of Invictus, Joe Morrison, did a wonderful job,” said Gabriel. “I think we were all impressed when him and his wife come in here and pitched their business to us. It’s wonderful to see young people want to bring business to this wonderful city that we have and I think they’ve done a great job at really building a nice establishment for all ages of people.
“It’s unfortunate what happened, but I think not only him but his employees and every single person that was there that night visiting that establishment, did exactly what they needed to do,” said Gabriel. “I offer up my prayers to the victim in that (incident) and wish him a full recovery.”
Gabriel wished the owners of Invictus “all the luck in the world” when they are ready to open up their doors again.
The victim of the shooting, 31-year-old Anj Myrtaj of DuBois, had been shot during a struggle for handgun that was allegedly pointed at Morrison by Zachery Dodson, of Clearfield, who has been charged in connection with the shooting.
Dodson, who had been an officer with the Curwensville Borough Police Department and Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident, though off duty, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats along with misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Dodson is currently in the Jefferson County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at District Judge David Meholick’s office in DuBois.