DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at this week’s meeting, approved forwarding a proposed Comcast Cable franchise agreement to Solicitor Toni Cherry for her review and recommendation.
“This was an agreement that was proposed to us back in November 2021,” said Interim Manager Chris Nasuti. “They have reached back out to us, the law firm, Cohen Law Group, and asked us to review that and reconsider to see if we’d like to move forward with that. I don’t know if anybody has any questions, comments at this time. I know (I) just brought it back up for the first time in awhile here.”
Councilman James Aughenbaugh, via telephone, asked if the council can turn that agreement over to Cherry for her review and recommendation. The agreement is 46 pages long, he noted.
Along with Aughenbaugh, Councilmen Pat Reasinger and Shane Dietz and Mayor Ed Walsh agreed to forward the agreement to Cherry. Councilwoman Diane Bernardo was excused from the meeting.
“I don’t have any problem with the city agreeing to accept 5 percent of gross revenues,” said Cherry. “My concern, because I suspect I’m going to find in this agreement that the cable franchise agreement with Comcast expects to be the sole provider, and that may not be something council wants to agree to since I am sure there are people who have Direct TV, they have Dish TV. That’s really what I’m looking for. It’s not going to take me that long to be able to go through this contract.”
Cherry said she expects to be able to report back to the council at their next meeting on July 24.
Planning Commission recommendations
A recommendation from the DuBois Planning Commission to approve a modification request for a front yard setback for Paul Cavalier, 908 W. Weber Ave., was approved by the council.
Cavalier was requesting the modification to enlarge the front porch, currently the porch is 4 feet-by-4 feet. To enlarge the porch, Cavalier would need to infringe upon the setback by 8 feet, said Cherry. The setback would be 52 feet from the road instead of the 60 feet requirement. However, it was observed that there are two other houses on the street and this house sits further back than any other house. Cherry said the planning commission unanimously recommended that council grant the modification.
“Actually we thought it was a great project and it would really make the home much better, much more usable and brighten up the neighborhood,” said Cherry.
Another planning recommendation to the council was to reject a request from Mr. Longdon and Ms. Bartruff to change the conditional use at 525 Liberty Boulevard (DuBois Manor) on the grounds that the application was incomplete, lack of information, the use is not permitted, and they lack standing as they are not the owners of the property, said Cherry. Langdon/Bartruff are looking into purchasing the property and were inquiring to change the conditional use from motel to mixed use with student housing and extended stay. The council did reject the request.
“Personally, I’d rather see that building as student housing and short-term or long-term housing,” said Reasinger. “I think it would improve who stays at the property.”
Reasinger asked police Chief Blaine Clark how often the police are called to the manor and he replied that they go there quite often.
“So having students and maybe some nurses from the hospital or doctors ... fill those (rooms) is going to be a much better use for that than what it is now I think,” said Reasinger.
“I don’t think planning disagreed with you,” said Cherry. “I think planning had some concerns that they thought they were going to accomplish this for $20,000. There was a lot of incomplete information that we had.”
Reasinger noted that he would still be open to the idea if those making the request would come back with a reasonable plan.
The council voted to reject the request but stated that they are open to the idea if a better plan is submitted.
Beaver Drive multi-modal grant
A resolution seeking authorized signators, Walsh and Nasuti, on a Beaver Drive Multimodal Grant was approved. Nasuti said the city is applying for a grant to repave Beaver Drive from Division Street to Shaffer Road in the amount of $345,060. He said this would be the first phase of the project and the grant applications are due by the end of this month.
CDBG hearing
The council approved a request from Redevelopment Director and Assistant Public Works Director Joe Mitchell for the first public hearing at 5:45 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the city building concerning 2023 Community Development Block Grant money and to discuss any needs in the city.
Fall paving
The council authorized the city advertise for bids for fall paving projects. Nasuti said this is the city’s normal fall paving work that they do in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The city is proposing paving East DuBois Avenue, Hillcrest Drive, Bush Court, Rainbow Drive, Green Ridge Drive and Sylvan Drive this year by Oct. 31. The city should be able to get a good price, said Nasuti, noting that they may be able to use a portion of the $3.5 million loan to start Phase 1 of the waterline this year and then Phase 2 will be budgeted for 2024.
Bicycles on the DuBois Walkway
The council reminded everyone to be courteous and responsible when riding a bicycle on the walkway.
“The pedestrians do have the right-of-way,” said Nasuti. “We did have some calls here at the city building.”
“The pedestrians do have the right-of-way and we have officers out there keeping an eye,” said Clark. “It seems to be early mornings and evenings when there’s a lot of foot traffic out there.”
Police department taser program
The council approved moving forward with the police department taser program. At the July 6 work session, Clark said that their X2 Taser system has come to the end of its useful life; they would like to replace it with Taser 10. He and Cpl. Robertson are looking at a five-year program which will not affect the 2023 budget; it would cost $39,974.09 and be budgeted into the 2024 budget and $28,224.09 from 2025-28. Currently, they are taking turns using the tasers they do have available; when a shift goes off, they give their tasers to the shift coming on. The program would allow them to get top-of-the-line, state-of-the-art tasers, replacing their current inventory. He stated that they will need approval from Sandy Township, as well, and currently they are coordinating with them.
Application for water department
Nasuti stated that Mike Borrelli has retired, and the city needs to fill that position. The city was waiting until the budget was in place to see what they had to work with; he said the city is now ready to fill the position. The applications are due by July 14.
Trees on Maple Avenue
Reasinger, who is also a member of the city redevelopment authority, said they are planning to get about 15 trees for Maple Avenue.
The authority has been asking property owners along Maple Avenue if they would allow a tree to be planted on their private land. Reasinger said there are seven residents who have trees earmarked for them.
“If there’s anybody else on Maple Avenue that wants a tree in their yard, contact the city and leave your name and I’ll get back to you,” said Reasinger. “If we don’t get enough from Maple Avenue, I think we’re going to open it up to Main Street because we were going to do that next anyways.”
The city’s phone number is 814-371-2000.