DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council awarded bids recently for the Spring Avenue and West Weber Avenue waterline replacement projects to low bidder Dave Roman Excavating.
Mayor Ed Walsh said the Spring Avenue waterline replacement project was part of the list from the water loan the city took out about two years ago.
“We’re getting to the end of that loan,” said Walsh. “I think this is the last project, everything was within budget.”
The council approved awarding the bid to Dave Roman Excavating in the amount of $320,410.
“The second one is the West Weber Avenue waterline replacement, the same thing,” said Walsh.
The bid was awarded to low bidder Roman Excavating in the amount of $241,470.
Both bids were reviewed by city Engineer Chris Nasuti and HRG Engineers.