DuBOIS — The shortest month of the year ended with a short agenda for the DuBois City Council to take action on at Monday’s regular meeting.
Contracts
Two two-year bid contracts were awarded:
- The concrete curb, roadway and sidewalk repair contract was awarded to Clear Run Construction & Concrete in the amount of $781.28 per cubic yard. That price, city Engineer Chris Nasuti noted, is 46 percent more than two years ago.
- The bituminous patching contract was awarded to BK Asphalt Paving in the amount of $67 per square yard. That price, Nasuti said, has increased 20 percent in two years.
Tree removal
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio told the council that several large trees in the city’s right of way along the sidewalk on First Street near Fox’s will be coming down soon.
Sign language
Recognizing the right to free expression and free speech, Suplizio suggested that political signs refrain from obscenity and vulgarity.
City Solicitor Toni Cherry noted that the city is limited to regulating signs within its rights of way. Otherwise, it cannot restrain the content of signs.
Whitaker pays visit
Pastor Richard Whitaker, chairman of the nine-member DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee, was introduced to the council members. The committee and its subcommittees is composing the plan for the city and neighboring Sandy Township to consolidate into one municipality over the next several years.
That direction was established when voters in each municipality approved the consolidation question in the general election in November after similar initiatives dating to the last 1980s had failed three times previously.
Condolences
A resolution of condolence was adopted in memory of “our former Public Works Secretary and exemplary citizen, Irene J. Sarokon,” who died Feb. 9. She worked for the city for 25 years and retired in 2003.
Event approved
The Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team was given permission to use the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater and City Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, to set up and conduct the annual event and walk.
Pool operations
Suplizio furnished council members with a summary of swimming pool operations over the last several years in advance of setting this year’s rates. He is suggesting a 5 percent increase. No action on rates was taken.
Alley to Avenue
The council approved a request from Lisa LaBrasca Becker to change the name of Munroe Alley to Rudy Avenue. The change will simplify the 911 emergency dispatching system and allow the house numbers to be updated.
Repair work
Replying to a question from Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel, code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said the plans are on his desk and Ken Keppel has found a contractor to begin work on the outside of the building that houses Eastside Bar at the intersection of DuBois Street and DuBois Avenue. Work is expected to begin soon. The building was damaged in a microburst/downburst during a storm last summer.
Next meeting
The council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 3, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.