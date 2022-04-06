DuBOIS — As the embankment improvements continue to be done at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and East DuBois Avenue, DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said major construction work will restart soon on Maple Avenue.
“It (construction) will run every bit throughout the summer,” Suplizio said about the Maple Avenue project at Monday’s council meeting.
This phase of the Maple Avenue project will include curbing, storm drainage and digging down the road at least 18 inches, bringing stone back up with proper packing and then repaving, said Suplizio.
Last summer, the water line from Park Avenue down to the Oklahoma-Salem Road was replaced. The previous water line was well over 100 years old. The first phase of the project was the cutting down of at least 60 rotten trees along Maple Avenue in preparation for work on the new water line.
“In doing this project, the contractor will have to dig out 18 inches and replace it with rock, gravel, and proper fill before it gets the base coat of pavement, and then the top coat of blacktop,” said Suplizio in a previous article.
Last month, the city began a rehabilitation project at the top of the embankment at the end of Liberty Boulevard, a focal point in the city.
Suplizio said the “mini park” will include a concrete sidewalk with benches and lighting, in addition to a waterfall, which will be seen from Liberty Boulevard. Also at the top of the embankment, there will be paved parking with a railing. On the front side of the park, there will be a retaining wall, so people can enjoy it, similar to the project that was completed at Tannery Dam last year.
“It’s going to be beautiful when it’s done,” said Suplizio.
Engineer Chris Nasuti said this beautification project is expected to be done mid-June, around DuBois Community Days. The project is being paid for with Community Development Block Grant money.
Council Member Shannon Gabriel also addressed some concerns she’s heard from the public with regard to potholes and ongoing construction work in and around the city.
“As people are driving around, obviously we have (employees) patrolling the streets trying to catch everything but there were some comments about some very large potholes,” said Gabriel. “Just a reminder, if you see anything, a lot of the streets that I think they’re commenting on are not city streets, they are state roads. If they (public) see something and they are concerned about it, they can always call in here (city building) and let us know, reach out to the proper people.”
Suplizio said when people call the city building, they will probably talk to Administrative Secretary Bobbie Shaffer, who will know if the roads are in the city. If the road is in the city, Public Works Director Scott Farrell will be notified. The phone number for the city building is 814-371-2000.
“I think a lot of people think the road in front of Penn State (DuBois), the Bee Line, they think that is a city road, there are quite a few large potholes right there in that road and that’s a state road,” said Gabriel. “That’s not our road to fix.”
“That’s a PennDOT responsibility,” said Solicitor Toni Cherry.