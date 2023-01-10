DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at last week’s work session, discussed permit parking in the West Scribner parking lot.
Manager John “Herm” Suplizio prefaced the topic by stating that the city has completed the permit parking in the Elks lot, located behind the former Tommy D’s restaurant.
“It is all basically filled,” said Suplizio. “I think we have left two, maybe three metered parking so that some of the businesses down there can use them.”
Suplizio said the city is starting to get requests for more meter and permit parking, so he is bringing it up to the council to see if it’s something they want to do.
“It’s not a decision you have to make today, just kind of put it in the back of your thoughts,” said Suplizio. “We’ll put it on a council meeting agenda in the future.”
Council Member Shannon Gabriel asked who is requesting.
Suplizio said people from Latino’s Restaurant in downtown DuBois were the recent ones making the request.
“Just wanted you to think about it and see how we want to handle it in the future,” said Suplizio. “But more and more people are asking for permit parking.”
Council Member Diane Bernardo asked if the city is charging the same price for all permit parking, and Suplizio confirmed that the city is charging the same price.
It was noted that the last time the city increased the parking permit fee is last year. The current rate is $30 per month, or $270 per year if paid in full in advance.
“We need to really take a look at increasing each year because the cost for the city, in terms of maintenance alone, is not decreasing, and we keep keeping these prices at the same price. I mean I’m all in favor of go to another city and see if you can park for this cheap price,” said Bernardo.
Gabriel asked city police Chief Blaine Clark how often the police are checking the meters in the parking lots.
“Probably daily, I would say, if not two or three times a day,” said Clark.
Mayor Ed Walsh asked Clark if the police department gets a lot of calls from those who have permit parking saying that someone is in their parking place.
“No, they’re pretty good. Every once in awhile we get one or two,” said Clark.
Walsh said he believes the council would like the issue to be further investigated by the city employees and for them to come back to the council with a recommendation.
“I’ll always listen to everything,” said Walsh.
“Yes, I would like to see a little more nailed down on how much it’s costing us to maintain these parking lots,” said Bernardo.
“If you think about it, last year we raised it quite a bit because we hadn’t raised them so long,” said Walsh. “If we do 10 cents a year or 15 cents a year per month, instead of doing what we did last year, $2 per spot or something. It was pretty odd because we hadn’t raised it in 20 years. But if we raise it a quarter, 50 cents a year or a month per parking place, I mean I think it covers our additional expenses. And you’re right, it is expensive. The main thing ... let’s do some investigation. Everybody individually, we’ll come back a month from now and we’ll talk about it. We’ll go from there.”
When he says investigate, Walsh said he means talk with Suplizio, Engineer Chris Nasuti, Clark, for example.
“Everybody, ask their questions and come up with an opinion and I’ll entertain anything you want,” said Walsh.
“If our crew could come up with, as close as possible, the cost of maintaining parking lots, that includes not only the painting but that includes plowing, that includes the police time, that includes city workers, that includes the meters,” said Bernardo. “That includes it all because this idea of just raising it willy-nilly when costs are going up so much is just not fair to us taxpayers who are not using those parking places who are paying for it to subsidize other people.”