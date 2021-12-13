DuBOIS –A potpourri of pre-holiday items greeted DuBois City Council at its work session Thursday afternoon.
Several items will be on the agenda of Monday’s regular meeting, including discussion of raising the fee for permit parking in designated lots.
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel made it clear that she believes the rate –currently $15 per month, or $150 if paid in full in advance –should be raised.
After it was mentioned that a recent letter to the editor writer suggested eliminating fees for parking in the city, Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said that suggestion is “not even worth acknowledging.”
An increase to $20 per month is likely to be offered.
Property saleThe council approved the sale of the property at 248 S. Brady St. to Brittany Muth for $10,000. The city bought the property from the Linda Orisch estate several years ago.
The sales agreement provides that construction of a new residential structure or renovation of an existing structure must begin within six months of purchase and be completed within two years of the agreement’s execution.
Belin-Muir reappointed
Marcia Belin-Muir was reappointed to the Housing Authority Board for a five-year term.
Green Light-Go
The city will apply for state funds to be used toward replacement of the traffic light at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Park Avenue.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said some of the equipment dates to the 1940s and even though Liberty Boulevard is a U.S. Route, the city is responsible for all traffic lights on all thoroughfares within its borders.
Re-adoption
In order to include it into the city’s code of ordinances in proper order, the council voted to re-adopt Ordinance 1861, which requires street numbers on houses and buildings and regulates their placement and size.
Tax collection
The City Treasurer’s Office collects taxes on the city’s behalf as well as for the DuBois Area School District and Clearfield County.
That service is provided under a four-year agreement with those entities. The city will send a letter to each regarding renewal of the contract for another four years, including a 4 percent increase in the amount they pay to the city each year. The additional revenue offsets increasing costs for labor and postage, among other things.
Budget hearing
Prior to Monday’s regular meeting, a public hearing will begin at 6:45 p.m. regarding the proposed no-tax-increase 2022 budget and accompanying tax levy.
Open house
Shortly after the work session adjourned, the DuBois Police Department joined The Grinch and some elves to host an open house at the city building.